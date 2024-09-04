New Western Musical BLACK SPURS Coming To The Black Spectrum Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to have some fun in the west with Black Spurs. The play will kick off Season 55 at the Black Spectrum Theatre (BSTC) beginning Wednesday, October 9 through Sunday, October 20, 2024.

First, the western musical will premiere at History Park, the theatre's new, popular and free outdoor series that was designed to bring African American History to life. The show will then return for four dates inside the theatre, which is located in Roy Wilkins Park at 177-01 Baisley Boulevard, Jamaica, NY 11434.

Spurs was written by award-winning playwright Celeste Bedford Walker (Sassy Mamas) and will be directed by Lawrence Floyd (Charlotte Creative Arts Festival). The story is set in the 1870s, in which a young Black man named Sam Pete Stubblefield sets out to save the family farm by joining one of the last great trail rides up the famous Chisholm Trail. From Fort Worth, Texas, to Dodge City, Kansas, these Black spurred cowboys share the hardships and happy times of the trail along the way. Laughter, love, and the bond of friendship keep this cast of crazy characters together on a wild Western musical adventure.

"Researching and writing Black Spurs has further enlightened me about the courage, true grit, and ingenuity of the Black man in America," said Walker.

The period piece initially came to the BSTC as a stage reading from the BIPOC Play Reading Series this past season in March. This October will mark the premiere of it as a full production at History Park from Wednesday, October 9 through Saturday, October 12 from 11AM to 1PM with activities that lead up to the performance at noon.

Beginning Thursday, October 17 through Sunday, October 20, 2024, Spurs will play inside the theatre's auditorium. Showtimes for the indoor performances are 7pm on Thursday and Friday; as well as 2pm and 7pm on Saturday; and 4pm on Sunday. Tickets are $35.

History Park, which was conceived by BSTC founder, CEO, and executive producer Carl Clay, is targeted to middle schoolers and high schoolers, however, it is open to all. The program has received rave feedback from students, teachers, and people overall.

About Black Spectrum Theatre

For going on 55 years, the Black Spectrum Theatre has served the Southern East Queens community and beyond with quality and affordable message-oriented entertainment. Founded by the CEO and executive producer Carl Clay, the multi-award-winning organization has provided opportunities to emerging Black directors, playwrights, performers, as well as other theatre professionals in various departments. The company also contains the long-running Entertainment Careers Arts Program (E-CAP), which prepares more than 500 students for their dream destinations.

The theatre additionally offers the season pass, which enables subscribers to experience the plays for free and access 20% off concerts, from October 9, 2024 through May 18, 2025, for just $99. For more information, visit www.blackspectrum.net and/or call 718-723-1800.