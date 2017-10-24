New PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical Breaks Records at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Click Here for More Articles on THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley announced today that its current production, The Prince of Egypt, is now the highest-selling musical in the 48-year-old theatre company's history.

With 15 remaining performances, this new work from Grammy-and-Oscar-winning composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell, Pippin) and book writer Philip LaZebnik (Pocahontas, Mulan), is a soaring celebration of the human spirit recounting one of the greatest stories ever told: the saga of Moses, his Pharaoh brother Ramses, and the indomitable people who changed both their destinies.

Directed by Broadway's Scott Schwartz, The Prince of Egypt has to date grossed more than $650,000 in ticket sales, surpassing the previous record-holder, Jane Austen's EMMA, another TheatreWorks world-premiere musical, which garnered more than $540,000 in ticket sales.

Inspired by the DreamWorks animated film of the same name, The Prince of Egypt is presented by TheatreWorks now through November 5, 2017 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View. For tickets ($40-$100) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (650) 463-1960.

The Prince of Egypt, co-produced by Fredericia Teater, will next be re-mounted in Denmark for its international and co-world premiere in April 2018.

The Prince of Egypt features the Oscar-winning Best Song "When You Believe," as well as more than a dozen new songs from Schwartz.

This vibrant new stage production incorporates a multi-ethnic cast led by Diluckshan Jeyaratnam, an acclaimed Danish actor/singer making his US debut as Moses, and Broadway's Jason Gotay (Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), as Ramses. The Prince of Egypt cast also includes Broadway veterans such as Tom Nelis (Pharaoh Seti), Christina Sajous (Queen Tuya), and Brennyn Lark (Tzipporah), and Will Mann (High Priest Hotep), as well as acclaimed actors such as Julie Motyka (Miriam), David Crane (Aaron), Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Nefertari), Ayelet Firstenberg (Youchved) and Paul-Jordan Jansen (Jethro). Natalie Schroeder and Alexandra Van De Poel share the role of Young Miriam while Dylan K. Curtis and Oliver Copaken Yellin alternate as Young Aaron.

The diverse ensemble for this new work is comprised of CarMichael James Blankenship, Dominic Dagdagan, Katherine Dela Cruz, Jourdan Epstein, Brian Flores, Gabriel Hyman, Joshua Keith, Travis Leland, Alison Mixon, Ramone Owens, David Sattler, Alicia Shumway, and Kalyn West.

The creative, musical, and technical team assembled for The Prince of Egypt is Sean Cheesman (Choreographer), Ann Hould-Ward (Costume Designer), Kevin Depinet (Scenic Designer), August Eriksmoen (Orchestration), Dominick Amendum (Music Supervisor/Arrangements), William Liberatore (Musical Director), Mike Billings (Lighting Designer), Cliff Caruthers (Sound Designer), Shawn Sagady (Projections Designer), J. Jared Janas (Wig, Hair, Makeup Designer), Jacques Simard (Magic Consultant), and Randall K. Lum (Stage Manager).

Founded in 1883, the co-producing Fredericia Teater is one of Denmark's most distinguished institutions in music and music theatre. Committed to producing relevant and groundbreaking musicals, Fredericia attracts more than 150,000 patrons per season from all over the country. In 2011 the company began a policy of exclusively presenting musicals that had never been professionally performed in Denmark.

With some 100,000 patrons per year, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has captured a national reputation for artistic innovation and integrity, often presenting Bay Area theatregoers with their first look at acclaimed musicals, comedies, and dramas, directed by award-winning local and guest directors, and performed by professional actors cast locally and from across the country.

Pictured: Moses (Diluckshan Jeyaratnam) and his brother Ramses (Jason Gotay) race their chariots. Photo by Kevin Berne.

