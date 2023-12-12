New SING FOR HOPE to Debut New Piano at 28 Liberty Street

Sing for Hope in partnership with Fosun International announced today the debut of the latest Sing for Hope Piano, to be unveiled at 28 Liberty's popular pickleball hotspot Court 16. This is the third piano created for Sing for Hope by Brooklyn-based artist Arianna Santoriello. Her work is inspired by the iconic oversized sculpture by Jean Debuffet entitled Group of Four Trees which adorns Fosun Plaza.

"My design is directly inspired by Group of Four Trees by Jean Debuffet, as well as the rest of his L'Hourloupe series," states Santoriello. "This series originated in Debuffet's drawing these organic and freeform sketches with black ink on white paper. I love these undulating graphic forms and in my Sing for Hope Piano design I am recreating these motifs while shifting the color palette slightly. I think that this piano will pair beautifully with the original Group of Four Trees sculpture."

"Since 2015, Fosun has collaborated with Sing For Hope to elevate the arts and share the power of music with the Lower Manhattan community," said Tom Costanzo, Global Partner of Fosun and CEO of Four Trees Asset Management. "This piano is a beautiful tribute to our ongoing partnership with this fantastic organization."

"Just like Sing for Hope, Court 16 aims to bring hope and joy to the families we serve," said Anthony Evrard, Founder & CEO of Court 16. "Seeing a piano reimagined with a new canvas is similar to how we approach our clubs, bringing unique and meaningful content to the communities where we operate. Our brand motto - "Tennis Remixed" - symbolizes our commitment to curating memorable moments for our members. We are excited to collaborate with SFH to create a new intersection between sport and music."

"This really is a celebration of great art at its finest. Arianna's vivid and lively artwork is just the magic we need to create a beautiful, festive holiday mood. We're so grateful to be able to support our friends at Fosun and Court 16 in this way," said Bill Hoagland, Director of the Sing for Hope Pianos.

The Sing for Hope Piano's debut coincides with Fosun's Holiday Open House at Court 16 and will kick off at 1:00PM with a performance by 10-year-old virtuoso pianist LeLe Liu who will play Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 18 in E-flat Major. Additional holiday classics will be performed by violinist Victoria Paterson and pianist Riko Higuma. The piano will reside permanently in the building and serve to animate the space with music and art for all.

The Sing for Hope Pianos began in New York City in 2010 and has since grown to become one of the world's largest annually recurring public arts programs. With more than 600 original creations to date, The Sing for Hope Pianos bring hope, healing, and a shared musical experience to communities across the globe.

For more information on Sing for Hope Pianos visit www.SingforHope.org.

About Sing for Hope

Sing for Hope harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world. Our creative programs bring hope, healing, and connection to millions of people in hospitals, schools, care facilities, refugee camps, transit hubs, and community spaces worldwide. A non-profit organization founded in New York City in response to the events of 9/11, Sing for Hope partners with hundreds of community-based organizations, mobilizes thousands of artists in creative service, and produces artist-created Sing for Hope Pianos across the U.S. and around the world. The official Cultural Partner of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Sing for Hope champions art for all because we believe the arts have an unmatched capacity to uplift, unite, and heal.

Sing for Hope's work is made possible by the Sing for Hope Founders' Circle: The International Foundation for Arts and Culture (Dr. Haruhisa Handa, Chairman, Sing for Hope Global Patron), The Arnhold Foundation in loving memory of Sissy and Henry Arnhold, The Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, The Anna-Maria & Stephen Kellen Foundation, Jacqueline Novogratz and Chris Anderson, The Seedlings Foundation, and Ann Ziff; The National Endowment for the Arts; New York State Council on the Arts; Fosun International; and the generosity of donors like you. Learn more at singforhope.org.

About 28 LIBERTY

28 Liberty, at the heart of downtown NYC, is the go-to destination in Lower Manhattan for recreation and best-in- class dining. The office tower's 2.5 acre Fosun Plaza hosts a variety of community events throughout the year, from food festivals to arts programs to educational experiences and more. The 38,000-square-foot penthouse is home to restaurateur Danny Meyer's latest endeavor, Manhatta, a restaurant and bar with sweeping panoramic views of the NYC skyline, and featuring a multifunctional event space accommodating up to 800 guests at three simultaneous gatherings. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Court 16 are among the tenants of the new 200,000-square-foot retail space at the base of the building. Whether exploring the latest cultural event or sipping cocktails at sunset from the 60th floor, 28 Liberty always offers something new to discover.

About Court 16:

Court 16 is NYC's premier indoor tennis and pickleball club, providing state-of-the-art facilities, expert coaching, and a vibrant community for players of all ages and skill levels. Founded in 2014, Court 16 offers a modern, innovative, and inclusive experience, with a focus on developing well-rounded athletes and fostering a love for the sport. With locations in Long Island City, Brooklyn, and now FiDi, Court 16 is the top destination for tennis and pickleball enthusiasts across NYC.