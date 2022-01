New Release Date Announced for FLYING OVER SUNSET Cast Album

Click Here for More Articles on FLYING OVER SUNSET

The original Broadway cast album of the Lincoln Center Theater production of Flying Over Sunset will now be released digitally February 18, 2022 and on CD April 1, 2022.

The album is available for pre-order HERE.

FLYING OVER SUNSET has book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Michael Korie, featured choreography by Michelle Dorrance, and starred Carmen Cusack, Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Harry Hadden-Paton, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, Atticus Ware, and Tony Yazbeck. Aria Braswell, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Patrick Scott McDermott, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther understudied various roles.

Set in the 1950's, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

Flying Over Sunset ended its limited engagement run after the Sunday, January 16th matinee at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).