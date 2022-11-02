Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Capsule Collection Will Benefit Keke Palmer's 'Saving Our Cinderellas'

The full collection can be purchased now!

Nov. 02, 2022  

Concord Theatricals and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization have releaed a limited-edition capsule collection to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking 1997 film Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, starring Brandy and Whitney Houston. The vibrant merchandise collection of wearable art pieces features five of the most iconic lyrics from the musical and was created by five female artists, typographers, and designers. The full collection can be purchased now at https://shop.rodgersandhammerstein.com.

All net proceeds from sales of the collection will benefit Saving Our Cinderellas. Co-founded by Keke Palmer, who was the first Black actress to star as Cinderella on Broadway, Saving Our Cinderellas works to instill confidence and leadership in young women of color through the arts. The program is part of the non-profit organization Saving Our Daughters. More information about the organization can be found HERE.

Ashley "Pinklomein" Price, Jess Miller, Lauren Hom, Natalie Brown and Shae Anthony are the five chosen artists for the collaboration, and each was selected to illustrate a different Rodgers & Hammerstein song lyric - including "I can be whatever I want to be," "There is music in you" and "Impossible things are happ'ning every day!"

"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella taught me that dreams really do come true! This version of Cinderella was bold and daring and brought joy to my soul," said Ashley "Pinklomein" Price. "The inspiration behind the piece I created was to grasp the vivid and musical aspect of the film into a beautiful woman who, like Cinderella, has dreams and can be whatever she wants to be."

"I vividly remember watching the movie when it premiered in 1997 - and loving the costumes, the sets and of course the music!" said Jess Miller. "I hand lettered the lyrics 'There is Music in You' with a classic pumpkin carriage to honor Whitney Houston's Fairy Godmother. I hope this art spreads some cheer, positivity and nostalgia, just like the movie."

"I drew inspiration for my design from the color, whimsy and magic I remembered seeing (and feeling!) in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," said Lauren Hom. "Never in a million years would the younger me have believed she'd be asked to design something for the 25th anniversary when she grew up!"

"My inspiration came from my experience watching the film as a young girl," said Natalie Brown. "My sisters and I used to huddle around Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on television. We were so in awe of Cinderella - so it was pretty amazing to get to be a part of this project many years later!"

"Seemingly impossible things like our goals, hopes and dreams can feel so unattainable at times," said Shae Anthony. "These lyrics reminded me that everyone has their own path and that while it may feel challenging and at some times out of reach, it can be done! Like the figures climbing the mountain to reach the stars, we are all at different points on our journey. But like the stars in the sky there's plenty for everyone. We can all reach them even when it feels impossible."

The launch of the capsule collection follows the release of ABC News Studios' "Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20" in August 2022. The 25th anniversary celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella featured members of its all-star cast - Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox - and was followed by an airing of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella for the first time on broadcast television in more than two decades. Both the 20/20 special and the 1997 film can be watched now on Disney+.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization



