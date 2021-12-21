Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Musical at Long Wharf Theatre Is Not A WEST SIDE STORY Sequel

According to the company's statement the play has real-life ties to co-author Mildred Ruiz-Sapp's family history and their connection to Puerto Rico.

Dec. 21, 2021  
Earlier this week, it was reported that Long Wharf Theatre is developing a sequel to West Side Story, from husband-and-wife duo Steven Sapp and Mildred Ruiz-Sapp, which would follow the main character Maria following the events of the classic musical.

This evening, the company has released a statement negating the report and categorizing the work as having real-life ties to co-author Mildred Ruiz-Sapp's family history and their connection to Puerto Rico.

According to the company's statement the play "is not a sequel to West Side Story or a derivative work."

Read their full statement here:

No further details have been announced at this time on when the musical will premiere.


