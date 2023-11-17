The Almeida Theatre production of the Olivier-nominated musical, TAMMY FAYE, will premiere at a Nederlander Theatre on Broadway in the 2024-25 Season.

TAMMY FAYE features music by legendary songwriter Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by award-winning writer James Graham (Ink, BBC’s Sherwood), and direction by Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold (King Charles III, Ink).



TAMMY FAYE had its world premiere at London’s Almeida Theatre in Fall 2022, where it received rave reviews and was nominated for four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical. Check out what the critics had to say!

TAMMY FAYE will feature choreography by Lynne Page; orchestrations by Tom Deering and Mark Dickman; and music supervision, arrangements and additional music by Tom Deering.

The production will feature scenic design by Bunny Christie, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Bobby Aitken, and video design by Finn Ross.

From a studio in South Carolina, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker revolutionized religion. Preaching to millions 24 hours a day, Tammy just wants to put the fun back into faith. But a new wave of ministers wants you not to just feel God in your heart, but in your homes, in your schools, and in the law too.

Production dates, theater, and casting will be announced at a later date. For more information and upcoming news on TAMMY FAYE please visit Click Here

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

(Music) Elton John's theatre work includes: The Lion King (Broadway/ West End/ Worldwide, Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score and Olivier Award nomination for Best New Musical), Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida (Broadway/ US tour, Tony Award for Best Original Score and Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album), Billy Elliot the Musical (Broadway/ West End/ Worldwide, Olivier Award for Best New Musical and Tony Award for Best Musical), Lestat (Broadway), and The Devil Wears Prada. Elton John is one of the most highly acclaimed and successful solo artists of all time. He has achieved one diamond, 32 platinum or multi-platinum, and 21 gold albums, over 70 Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. He holds the record for the biggest selling single of all time, “Candle in The Wind” 1997, which sold over 33 million copies. Since launching his first tour in 1970, Elton has performed over 4,000 times in more than 80 countries.

(Lyrics) is a founding member of the platinum selling band Scissor Sisters. He has created six albums with the band and as a solo artist. His first musical, Tales of the City, went into production at the American Conservatory Theater in 2010, and he starred as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots in Broadway and at the Hollywood Bowl. In 2018 he authored his first book, the memoir Boys Keeps Swinging. He’s been nominated for two Grammys and received three Brit Awards, as well as an Ivor Novello Award. He lives between London and New Orleans. He is currently making his West End debut as the Emcee in the acclaimed revival of Cabaret.





(Book) James Grahams' theater work includes Dear England (National Theatre/West End), Ink (Almeida/West End/Broadway, nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Play and Tony Award for Best Play), Best of Enemies (Young Vic/West End), Boys from the Blackstuff (Royal Court Theatre, Liverpool), Quiz (Chichester Festival Theatre/ West End), Labour of Love (West End, Olivier Award for Best New Comedy), This House (National Theatre/ Chichester Festival Theatre/ West End/ UK Tour), Privacy (Donmar Warehouse/ Public Theatre New York), Monster Raving Loony (Theatre Royal Plymouth/ Soho Theatre), the book for Finding Neverland (American Rep/ Broadway), The Whisky Taster (Bush Theatre), Bassett (National Theatre/ Bristol Old Vic), The Man, Sons of York, Little Madam, Eden’s Empire, Albert’s Boy (all for Finborough Theatre), A History of Failing Things (Theatr Clywd), Tory Boyz (Soho Theatre), Coal Not Dole, The Tour Guide (Edinburgh Fringe). TV credits include Sherwood, Quiz, Brexit; The Uncivil War, Coalition.