New Musical SUPERYOU Will Have Developmental Lab Next Week

Producers Melissa M. Jones & All Awesome LLC announced today that SuperYou The Musical, the new musical from visionary rock artist and humanitarian Lourds Lane, will have three invitation-only developmental lab presentations in NYC on Wednesday, August 14 (1 presentation) and Thursday, August 15 (2 presentations) at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway, 11th Floor). With book, music, and lyrics by and co-starring Lourds Lane, SuperYou The Musical is directed and choreographed by JoAnn Hunter (School of Rock, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat).

SuperYou The Musical is a story about a comic book artist who learns to love herself when her superheroine creations, who are all aspects of herself, come to life. Through the protagonist's journey of self-discovery and an instantly singable modern pop/rock score, the show redefines the meaning of "superheroes" and celebrates the world-changing "superpowers" already within each of us.

Watch a sneak peek from the concert production earlier this year at the Players Club:

Lourds Lane and cast members Kennedy Caughell and Brie Cassil from SuperYou The Musical will also be featured at the televised closing ceremonies of the Aurora Games, the inaugural all-women's sports Olympics, represented by iconic female sports icons including Nadia Comaneci, Jackie Joyner Kersee, Nancy Kerrigan, Shannon Miller, and Chris Evert. The event will take place at the 17,500 seat Times Union Center in Albany, where SuperYou cast members will be performing a song from the musical, as well as an original anthem composed, sung, and performed on electric violin by Lourds. (Sunday, August 25 on ESPNU)

SuperYou The Musical will feature music supervision by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (Come From Away, Hamilton, Mamma Mia), music direction by Jane Cardona (Head over Heels), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Mean Girls, The Prom, Tootsie), costume design by Tony Award winner Gregg Barnes (Mean Girls, Something Rotten!, Kinky Boots), wig design by David Brian Brown (Moulin Rouge, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen), scenic design by Anna Louizos (School of Rock, Avenue Q, In the Heights), lighting design by Ryan O'Gara (Hamilton, Come from Away, Cirque du Soleil), aerial designs by Bobby Hedglin-Taylor (Pippin, The Frogs, Chaplin), and casting by Wojcik/Seay Casting, with cast members Kennedy Caughell (Wicked, Beautiful), Justin Matthew Sargeant (Spiderman, Rock of Ages), Mimi Ryder (Frozen, Matilda), Nicolette Hart (Rent, Legally Blonde), Lavon Fisher Wilson (Newsies, Chicago), Molly Tynes (Pippin, Ever After), Brie Cassil (Marvelous Wonderettes), Timothy Fraser (Spring Awakening, Xanadu), Michael Baerga (King Kong, Miss Saigon), Jamie Pfaff (Singin' in the Rain, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers), and understudy MinJi Kim (KPOP,Elevator Heart)

For more information, visit https://superyouthemusical.com/.





