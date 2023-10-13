New Musical MISS DOOR COUNTY Comes To The Green Room 42

Experience the captivating story of Miss Door County in this must-see production.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Nathan A. Fosbinder (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical) announced his hyper-midwest, sisterhood-centric, Americana-laden new musical: Miss Door County. Composer and Lyricist, Nathan A. Fosbinder, is known for Ratatouille: the TikTok Musical fame, Hephaestus (NAMT Frank Young Fund for New Musicals Production Grant winner), and the Tonys-inspired music video “So Much To See,” with Theatrely.com. 

Miss Door County follows Sophie Marks who lives in a small Wisconsin town, and works at a small Wisconsin cafe, run by her small and sweet Wisconsin father. After the loss of her mom, Sophie thinks the answer to her problems is to get out of Whitefish Bay, until Agatha Monroe, a Former Miss Wisconsin runner-up (from either twenty or five years ago, depending on her state of mind), blows in to town and convinces Sophie to compete in the Miss Door County Pageant.

Will Sophie, along with her oddball best friend Margot, and hopeless (and hapless) coworker Benjamin, be able to defeat local mean girl and pageant legend Crystal Clear? Or will Sophie discover that the real prize is something that can't be covered in sequins and tulle? 

This debut reading will star Sara Gallo (1776) and Cara Rose DiPietro (Rutka) as best friends Sophie and Margot, Caroline Lellouche (We Are The Tigers) as the infamous Crystal Clear and Mike Cefalo (New York, New York) as the affable Benjamin, and featuring Ben Roseberry (The Lion King) Frank Marks, Sophie's open-hearted father. The rest of the hilarious and eccentric pageant girls are played by Khaila Wilcoxon (Six, Hadestown), Gwynne Wood (1776, Oklahoma!), Devina Sabnis (Monsoon Wedding), and Alia Cuadros-Contreras (Scouts). Additional casting to be announced shortly. 

Miss Door County comes from Fosbinder's experience growing up near Wisconsin's Door County, a place of cherry blossoms, heavy accents, and, most importantly, cheese. Fosbinder has been forever inspired, nay haunted, by an image he saw at pageant time during the 4th of July Parade: a beautiful girl in a sparkly silver dress, with a sash that read Miss Door County, wearing not a tiara, but a cheesehead. Years later, Miss Door County serves as Fosbinder's love letter to Wisconsin, and as a rumination on friendship, family, and the joys of a small town. 

Tickets are now on sale. This one-night-only performance will be November 9th, 7:00 pm at Green Room 42. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here

Additional casting and creative team information will be announced shortly. 

Nathan A. Fosbinder is a composer, playwright, and lyricist based in New York City. His musical Hephaestus (NAMT Frank Young Fund for New Musicals Grant) received its world premiere at Music Theatre of Madison in 2019, and his YA musical The Dancing Princesses premiered at The Summer Theater of New Canaan in 2018. Fosbinder is a graduate of The Boston Conservatory (BFA Musical Theater Performance) and NYU Tisch (MFA Graduate Musical Theater Writing). Virtually, he is known for “So Much to See”, his 2021 Theater Roundup for Theatrely.com, “Linguini's Anyone Can Cook” featured in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical and performed by Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman, and, regrettably, his YouTube viral video “D3@r Ev@n 0h No.” 

Matthew Lowy is an NYC-based composer, music director, arranger, and pianist. He is a member of the BMI Lehman Engel Advanced Musical Theater Workshop, where he received the First Year Jerry Harrigan Musical Theatre Award in 2019. His original musicals have been performed in Sound Bites with Theatre Now (These Walls, 2020-2022), NYTF Winterfest 2020 (These Walls; winner, Best Short Musical), C.I.C. Theater in Boston (How Christmas Feels, 2017), and the New York International Fringe Festival (Fallen Skies, Overall Excellence Award in Music Composition, 2016). Broadway Accompaniment experience includes The Music Man and Beetlejuice. Matt holds a B.M. in Music Composition from The Boston Conservatory.




