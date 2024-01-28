New Frank Wildhorn Rock Musical About Albert Einstein Will Premiere in Switzerland in 2025

According to an SWR interview with Walter Feucht, an entrepreneur and cultural organizer from Ulm, Switzerland, Frank Wildhorn's new rock musical about the life of Albert Einstein is scheduled to premiere on March 1, 2025 at Theater Sankt Gallen in Switzerland. No additional information is currently available.

On the idea for the musical, Feucht says: "Yes, I said when the idea came to me: It has to be a rock musical. In a figurative sense, Einstein was actually a rocker. Also in his entire personality, in all his contradictions. I was able to make this clear to some authors and especially the composer Frank Wildhorn. They think that's good too. So we're going to do a rock musical, sure."

"The friendship between Frank Wildhorn and me is well known. We both have such an affinity for historical figures, people, things. And it actually happened again that we were strolling along the Danube and I said to him: 'Man, Frank. Einstein is the brain of the 20th century,'" says Feucht.

Feucht will also bring Wildhorn's Danube Symphony, which premiered in Vienna in 2022, to Ulm at Münsterplatz on July 14, 2024. The concert will be performed by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra.

The interview quotes have been translated from the original German. Read the full interview here.

Multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award nominated composer/producer Frank Wildhorn's works span the worlds of popular, theatrical, and classical music. In 1999, Frank became the first American composer in 22 years to have three shows running simultaneously on Broadway with Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel and The Civil War. Also for Broadway: Bonnie & Clyde, Dracula, Victor/Victoria, Wonderland, and the revival of Jekyll & Hyde. West End: Bonnie & Clyde. International: Carmen, Camille Claudel, Casanova, Cyrano, Death Note, Fist of the North Star, Mata Hari, Mitsuko, Never Say Goodbye, No Longer Human, Rudolf, Tears of Heaven, The Count of Monte Cristo, The Man Who Laughs, Your Lie in April and Xcalibur. Upcoming: Song of Bernadette and Reunion. He Produced Harlem Song at the famed Apollo Theatre. The Korea Times recently proclaimed Wildhorn as “Korea’s most loved musical composer”.

Wildhorn’s full length “Danube Symphony” was performed by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra in a World Premiere on November 3, 2022 at Musikverein. Conducted by Koen Schoots, the performance will also feature suites from the Wildhorn productions of “Jekyll and Hyde” and “Dracula” with orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg and Koen Schoots, respectively. The “Danube Symphony”/“Donau Symphonie” marks the first time the work of an American composer will be admitted to the repertoire of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra. The “Danube Symphony'' was released on CD and streaming services in December 2021 through HitSquad Records.

Frank served as music director for the Goodwill Games in New York City (1998). He wrote the song "Gold", the opening number for the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Among the artists who have recorded and performed Frank's works: Whitney Houston (#1 international hit "Where Do Broken Hearts Go?"), Natalie Cole, Kenny Rogers, Sammy Davis, Jr., Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Hootie & the Blowfish, The Moody Blues, Johnny Mathis, Linda Eder, Freddie Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Stacy Lattisaw, Molly Hatchet, Blues Traveler, Trace Adkins, Patti LaBelle, Jeffrey Osborne, BeBe Winans, Amy Grant, Anthony Warlow, to name a few.

He received the prestigious Charles Dickens Award from USC, where there is a scholarship under his name and is an Associate Artist at The Alley Theatre in Houston.