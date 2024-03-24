New Film SPIRIT RISER To Premiere at Museum of the Moving Image This Saturday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The highly anticipated horror film, "Spirit Riser," is set to make its world premiere at the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image on March 30th, at 6 pm. The star-studded cast includes acclaimed actors Amanda Flowers, Lynn Lowry, known for her role in David Cronenberg's "Shivers," Whitney Moore of "Satanic Panic" and "Birdemic" fame, along with the dynamic duo Kansas Bowling and Parker Love Bowling. Lloyd Kaufman, the legendary founder of Troma Entertainment, martial artist Jesse Yungbei and the iconic Cherie Currie round out this impressive ensemble. The film is also narrated by film legend Michael Madsen. The film is dedicated to cast member Alan Merrill, a legendary rock and roll musician who passed away during the film's production in 2020.

Directed by Dylan Mars Greenberg, "Spirit Riser" promises a captivating cinematic experience that blends horror, comedy, martial arts and surrealism. The film is produced by Tomás Doncker , Marla Mase and James Dellatacoma. Legendary cinema magazine Film Threat in a recent review has said of the film: "Your brain will never taste the same after the electrifying acid bath that is the cult feature Spirit Riser, written, directed, and edited by the otherworldly auteur Dylan Mars Greenberg."

Director Greenberg will be there in person, along with star Amanda Flowers, cast members Lloyd Kaufman (The Toxic Avenger), and Jac Bernhard (In The Vault).

Attendees can expect a night filled with suspense, thrills, and the chance to witness the collaborative brilliance of some of the industry's most notable talents. The Museum of the Moving Image provides an ideal setting for this premiere that is open to the public, offering an immersive environment for film enthusiasts to indulge in the magic of "Spirit Riser."

The trailer can be seen here:

The film premieres as part of Jesse Berberich's screening series "Disreputable Cinema"

https://movingimage.org/event/spirit-riser/