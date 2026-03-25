New Dance Alliance Unveils 40th Annual Performance Mix Festival At Abrons Arts Center

New Dance Alliance has announced the lineup for the 40th Annual Performance Mix Festival, taking place June 4–7, 2026 at Abrons Arts Center’s Underground Theater in Manhattan. The festival marks four decades of supporting experimental performance and will feature more than 35 artists across four days of programming.

Curated by Artistic and Executive Director Karen Bernard, Managing Director Alexandra Doyle, and an artist panel including Lindsey Barlag Thorton, Kyle Marshall, Nubian Néné, Lisa Parra, and Alexa West, the festival brings together alumni, resident artists, and emerging voices working across dance, performance, and interdisciplinary practices.

For 40 years, Performance Mix has served as a platform for artists exploring unconventional approaches to movement and performance. The 2026 edition includes returning alumni such as Dorian Nuskind-Oder, as well as commissioned work by Ursula Eagly and contributions from resident and early-career artists.

Schedule of Performances and Events

Thursday, June 4

Program A – 7:00 PM: IV Castellanos; chameckilerner; Ursula Eagly

Program B – 8:30 PM: Julia Antonozzi; CoCoMotion; Antonio Ramos & The Gangbangers in collaboration with Saúl Ulerio

Friday, June 5

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Breakfast Mix discussion

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: Workshop with Dorian Nuskind-Oder and Elena Lev

Program A – 7:00 PM: Tatiana Desardouin & K'niin Abbrey/Passion Fruit Dance Company; Rosy Simas; Nami Yamamoto

Program B – 8:30 PM: James Barrett; Stacy Grossfield; Christopher “Unpezverde” Núñez

Saturday, June 6

Saturday Night Special – 7:00 PM: Karen Bernard Projects; Dorian Nuskind-Oder and Simon Grenier-Poirier

8:00 PM: Reception with DJ Rectum

Sunday, June 7

Program A – 12:00 PM: binbinFactory/Satoshi Haga & Rie Fukuzawa; Imani Gaudin/gaudanse; Ime Soul

Program B – 1:30 PM: Martita Abril (Pichu); Molly Ross; Emilio Wettlaufer

Program C – 3:00 PM: Natalia Fernández; Jil Guyon; Anya Liftig; lumenbodies (Akane & Benja)

Program D – 5:00 PM: Morgan Gregory; Marie Lloyd Paspe; Kat Sotelo; Anh Vo

Ticket Information

The festival will take place at Abrons Arts Center’s Underground Theater, located at 446 Grand Street in Manhattan. Tickets are $16.60 including fees, with package options available.