New Book About the Making of GREASE to Be Released For the Musical's 50th Anniversary

A new book about the making of Grease will be released in honor of the musical's 50th anniversary this year!

What started as an amateur play with music in a converted trolly barn in Chicago hit Broadway fifty years ago-and maintains its cultural impact today.

Grease opened downtown in the Eden Theatre February 14, 1972, short of money, short of audience, short of critical raves, and seemingly destined for a short run. But like the little engine that could, this musical of high school kids from the 1950s moved uptown. On December 8, 1979, it became the longest running show-play or musical-in Broadway history.

Grease: Tell Me More, Tell Me More is a collection of memories and stories from over one hundred actors and musicians, including the creative team and crew who were part of the original Broadway production and in the many touring companies it spawned.

Here are stories-some touching, some hilariously funny-from names you may recognize: Barry Bostwick, John Travolta, Adrienne Barbeau, Treat Williams, Marilu Henner, Peter Gallagher, and others you may not: Danny Jacobson, creator of Mad About You; Tony-winning Broadway directors Walter Bobbie and Jerry Zaks; bestselling authors Laurie Graff and John Lansing; television stars Ilene Kristen, Ilene Graff, and Lisa Raggio, and many, many more.

Read about the struggles, the battles, and the ultimate triumphs achieved in shaping the story, characters, and music into the iconic show now universally recognized the world over.

The book will be released on June 7. Purchase on Amazon here.