Neil Meron Remembers His Producing Partner and Friend Craig Zadan

Award-winning producer, Craig Zadan passed away on Monday at age 69. Zadan and his long time producing partner, Neil Meron, have earned a total of six Academy Awards, five Golden Globes, 17 Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, a Grammy Award, six GLAAD Awards, four NAACP IMAGE AWARDS and two Tony Awards.

They were also the producers on NBC's annual live musicals including, The Sound of Music Live!, Peter Pan Live!, The Wiz Live!, Hairspray Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

Meron spoke to Variety about his longtime partner and friend, "He had a singular passion for producing. He loved bringing the elements together and seeing the vision take shape. And it was a passion that drove him. He was delighted by things that turned out well because of the choices he made as producer."

Meron teared up when he told them, "Craig always treated me as someone who should be there."

Speaking of Zadan's personality, Meron said, "He could not be cruel. He was compassionate. He was ready to give advice whenever you needed it. He listened, which is a rarity."

Meron also spoke about Zadan's off-stage personality, "I envied his way of telling a story. He could have a party spellbound with show business stories told in the kindest way. He was really, really funny and obviously so smart."

Meron is stunned by the sudden loss of his friend Zadan, who died after complications from shoulder replacement surgery. The duo had been working on their latest NBC live musical, HAIR. Meron believes there's no better way to tribute Zadan than by continuing on with HAIR.

Read the original article on Variety.

Related Articles