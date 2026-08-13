National Yiddish Theater Folsbiene Announces 111th Season; To Include FIDDLER ON THE ROOF In Yiddish

The National Yiddish Theatre Folksiene (NYTF) has announced an action-packed season that continues to fulfill the company’s mandate to popularize and renew Yiddish culture for all generations and across groups.

The season kick-off will be “New York Sings Yiddish” NYTF’s popular free annual concert at SummerStage in Central Park on Thur Sept 17 at 7pm. Also among the highlights are three musicals in concert -- the revivals of “Di Yam Gazlonim!” (“Pirates of Penzance” in Yiddish, with English supertitles) adapted by Al Grand and Allen Lewis Rickman, for one night only at Symphony Space on Sun Oct 25 at 2pm; “The Megile of Itizik Manger” on March 27, 2027, and “Amid Falling Walls” on May 2, 2027, at locations to be announced.

In February, Center Theatre Group brings the NYTF’s Drama Desk Award-winning production of “Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish with English supertitles to the Ahmanson Theatre for its long-awaited Los Angeles premiere. Starring original cast members Steven Skybell and Jackie Hoffman, and directed by the Tony and Oscar winner Joel Grey, “Fiddler on the Roof” runs February 13 to March 14, 2027.

“We are delighted to announce a season of joy, heart, and discovery—revisiting important works from Yiddish theatre’s rich history while exploring and cultivating new Yiddish material for the stage,” comments Zalmen Mlotek, NYTF’s artistic director since 2001. The season, running from September 2026 through June 2027, features a rich array of productions, concerts, staged readings, special events and digital programs.

NYTF’s internationally acclaimed “Soul to Soul” concert -- which blends Yiddish and African-American musical folk traditions -- returns in January at the First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem. This concert celebrates the historic partnership between the African-American and Jewish communities during the Civil Rights era of the 1950s and ‘60s. It stars its original cast members Magda Fishman, Lisa Fishman, Elmore James and Tony Perry, in a youth choir-augmented iteration of the show, presented in special partnership with Harlem’s IMPACT Repertory Youth Theatre, New Heritage Theatre, and the Harlem Arts Alliance.

A dynamic and youthful cast headlines NYTF's free annual concert at SummerStage in Central Park, which the company has been staging every year since 2012. This year’s show, on Thur Sept 17 at 7pm, “New York Sings Yiddish: Passing the Torch to a New Generation,” is headlined by the boundary-breaking Yiddish rock star from Williamsburg Riki Rose; actor/singer and podcaster Daniella Rabbani; the high-energy trio The Mamales; two-time Star Search champion Yair Keydar; stage and television actor margot weintraub, and the 14-year old violin prodigy Yosef Kogan. With music direction by Zalmen Mlotek, and musical arrangements by Grammy Award-winner Frank London — who leads his Klezmer All-Stars — this year's show is hosted by the Canadian comedy duo YidLife Crisis.

Other key highlights of the 111th NYTF Season are:

“Music of the Third Seder: A Yiddish Passover Concert,” at the Center for Jewish History on April 13, 2027, 7pm.

NYTF and YIVO present the world-premiere of two-piano arrangements of music by the American composers Lazar Weiner and Gershon Kingsley, celebrating the intriguing musical legacy of the Third Seder.

A free staged reading of “The Dybbuk” (“Der Dibek”) with English supertitles at the Center for Jewish History in November 11, 7pm.

In partnership with YIVO, NYTF presents a staged reading of Sh. An-ski’s legendary folk drama of spiritual possession and predestined love, considered one of the seminal works of Yiddish theatre. This reading will be recorded for digital release, marking the first time NYTF will make such performances available to audiences everywhere.

Streaming series “Pearls of Yiddish Song” kicks off Season 2 on Tue December 29.

The livestreamed event that continues to delight an international audience captivated by the remarkable repertoire of Yiddish songs over the generations. In the old days radio shows on WEVD and other local stations served fans; now NYTF invites you to take a seat next to artistic director and Yiddish music expert Zalmen Mlotek to savor the vast treasure trove of Yiddish songs over the decades.

15-Minute Yiddish Mayselekh (more or less)

SEASON 6! Launching on Sept 10 (and running to Jan 7, 2027), NYTF launches Season 6 of its wildly popular series, as its worldwide audience approaches 1 million views… Every week program director Motl Didner and his engaging cast of characters offer an original short story written just for Yiddish learners. A fun and easy way to start speaking Yiddish today..

Also now streaming on WNET’s allarts.org the hour-long special chronicling NYTF’s 2024 Drama Desk Award-winning production of “Amid Falling Walls” (“Tsvishn Falndike Vent”). Created by Avram Mlotek and Zalmen Mlotek, “Amid Falling Walls” tells the story of resistance, resilience and hope through songs written during the Holocaust.



"As we enter our 111th season, we're celebrating not only the extraordinary legacy of Yiddish theatre but its future," says Mlotek. "This season brings together cherished classics, new voices and artists across generations in ways that reflect the remarkable vitality of Yiddish culture today. Whether someone is attending their first NYTF event or has been with us for decades, we invite everyone to discover the joy, humanity and sense of community these stories continue to inspire."

Tickets are currently on sale for “Fiddler” are available through Center Theatre Group Box Office.

Ticket for “Yam Gazlonim” are available the Symphony Space Box Office.

ABOUT NATIONAL YIDDISH THEATRE FOLKSBIENE

Founded in 1915 in New York’s Lower East Side, the Drama Desk Award-winning National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) is the world's oldest continuously operating Yiddish theatre company and a leading force in preserving Jewish cultural heritage through performance. NYTF produces award-winning plays, musicals, concerts, and educational programs that bridge generations and bring timeless stories to life. Zalmen Mlotek is the artistic director, Joseph Mace is the managing director, and Motl Didner is the program director.

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