National Dance Institute To Host 48th Annual Gala At Ziegfeld Ballroom

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



National Dance Institute (NDI) will return to the Ziegfeld Ballroom for its Annual Gala on Monday, April 15, 2024. This year, the renowned arts organization will honor Richard E. Feldman, President of the SHS Foundation, performer and actor Bill Irwin, and remember the late Arnold S. Penner with the Dream Maker Award. The event festivities will include an honors presentation and special performances by the children of National Dance Institute, hosted by honorary co-chairs Ariana DeBose, Charlotte d'Amboise, and Terrence Mann.

A highlight of the Spring social calendar, NDI's Annual Gala raises $1.5 million in support of its award-winning arts education programs for thousands of children in New York City public schools each year. Previous gala honorees include Ariana DeBose, Whoopi Goldberg, Glenn Close, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Josh Groban, Alec Baldwin, Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters, among others.