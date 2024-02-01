National Black Theatre And Chelsea Factory Announce The Debut & Cast Of PACKAGES O' THE THINGS WE DELIVER

The National Black Theatre, in partnership with Chelsea Factory, has announced the public presentation of the latest body of work commissioned as part of its I Am Soul Playwright Residency, Packages O’ The Things We Deliver by playwright Oya Mae Dxtchxss-Davis (Skin, Wade in the Water (The Great Divide), Grandmother’s Gift (C.A.P.)) and director Daniel Boisrond (ShopTalk (ArtYard), Roots (Dixon Place & La MAMA), that will take place at the Chelsea Factory from March 27th - 31st for a limited engagement of six performances. With tickets on sale now, NBT has announced the cast and creative team for Packages O’ The Things We Deliver.

All performances will be at Chelsea Factory located at 547 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10001.



“It’s mind blowing to be in a space where I am allowed to come in freely as myself, a black disabled person. There aren’t many places that welcome the full range of how I express myself, and NBT continues to live up to being a ‘home away from home. This big idea–a play that NBT is taking on-stage–is a true reflection of my whole self.”

– Oya Mae Dxtchxss-Davis, Playwright of ‘Packages O’ The Things We Deliver’



"'Packages O’ The Things We Deliver' is a beautiful exploration of the strength that lies within us even in the midst of grief. Presented with a unique blend of hip-hop and mystical adventure, this presentation iscaptivating, rhythmic, and resonant."

– Daniel Boisrond, Director of ‘Packages O’ The Things We Deliver’

After a murder, 3 brothers trapped in an urban Minneapolis are haunted by their past, and channel their energy and rhythmic flow to save their family from the threat of police violence. Yet, quickly they realize the only way to disentangle the intergenerational connections between their family members is by delivering packages. This perilous journey to the ancestral world, OKO, asks them to forgive and empathize in the midst of trauma to liberate the souls of their family.

To bring this story to life, the full cast of Packages O’ The Things We Deliver includes:



Javon Q. Minter (they/she) is a theatre artist and educator, born & raised in pre-gentrified Bed-Stuy. As a director, they’ve devised works for New York Theatre Workshop’s Youth Artistic Instigator & NYU Grad Acting, developed a new musical with the 5th Avenue Theater and is consistently working to uplift new works by Queer playwrights of color. Javon is the SDCF Directing Observer for Classic Stage Company’s I Can Get It For You Wholesale directed by Trip Cullman & is co-directing MCC Theater’s youth company for their annual UNCENSORED performance, premiering Spring 2024. As an educator, Javon has taught theatre across New York State and regionally, ranging from preschoolers to conservatory to members of the United States Air Force. They are a member of the National Alliance of Acting Teachers, teaching artists with New York Theatre Workshop, LEAP & worked as a coach for Trans Voices, a storytelling workshop in partnership with Life Jacket Theatre Company and the Sam & Devorah Foundation for Transgender Youth.

Travis Raeburn was born and raised in East Flatbush, Brooklyn; with Queens being his playground since 9. As a teen, Travis attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts where he majored in drama and recently graduated from the BFA Acting Program at SUNY Purchase. He was recently in The Acting Company’s National Tour of ROMEO &JULIET/THREE MUSKETEERS. Some credits include MCC Theater’s SOFT, “WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA,” FIRST MATCH, commercials for MasterCard USA, Xfinity, and Pop Tarts and IN THE SOUTHERN BREEZE at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater. Raeburn thanks his mother, grandmother, and family for their support. Along with acting he is also a teaching artist, serving predominantly students of color. His music is streaming on all platforms under TravRae. Black lives always will matter. Training: SUNY Purchase, BFA Acting and LaGuardia Arts High School (Drama). Instagram: @travierae.



SeQuoiia, is a San Francisco native who is a multi-talented actor, choreographer, percussionist, rapper, and vocalist. He recently co-developed, performed, and musically directed “De Mangangá: An Afro-Brazilian Musical” for the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company’s New Roots Theatre Festival. Other credits include the world premiere of “Hippest Trip-The Soul Train Musical” (u/s Jeffrey Daniels), the Metropolitan Opera’s “Champion” (Dancer), film “Freaky Tales” (Dancer), Maleek Washington, “Shades 2.0 D.A.P. Diamonds and Principal” (Dancer), and Camille A. Brown & Dancers “I Am” (Dancer). SeQuoiia dedicates this show and everything he does to his beautiful daughter Halo.

Kayodè Soyemi is a 2023 graduate of the Yale drama MFA program, widely considered one of the best drama programs in the world. He is a first-generation Nigerian-American actor, writer, and producer. Kayodè is known for his commitment to new works and playing characters that require extraordinary physical and emotional dexterity. Kayodè went to the HSPVA Cobb County Center for Excellence in Performing Arts. He received his BFA from Meadows School of the Arts at Southern Methodist University and is an alumni of the ‘18–’19 Professional Training Company at Actor’s Theatre of Louisville. During his time at Yale, he was a producer at the Center for Collaborative Arts and Media, co-leader of FOLKS, Producing Artistic Director at Yale Cabaret, a recipient of the Hoenig Theatre Artist Scholarship, a Connecticut Artist Fellow and a Jerome L. Greene fellow.



Tarra Conner Jones is an NYC-based singer/actor/writer originally from Jacksonville, Fl. She recently made her Off Broadway Debut in Michael R. Jackson’s “White Girl In Danger”, where she received Drama Desk and Drama League Nominations for her role as, Nell Carter Gibbs. Past credits include: The Music Man, Hairspray, The Color Purple, Little Shop of Horrors, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ain’t Misbehavin`, Shrek, Chicago The Musical, Dreamgirls, and From Birmingham To Broadway (A one act play with music about Nell Carter, written by Tarra). Tarra forever performs in memory of her mother, Chonita Conner who cheers from heaven. Much appreciation to her agent, Dave Secor (Daniel Hoff Agency).

The creative team that helped bring Packages O’ The Things We Deliver to life includes lucas a degirolamo (Set Design), Jason A. Goodwin (Costume Designer), John D. Alexander (Lighting Designer), Chris Darbassie (Sound Designer), Zavier Augustus Lee Taylor (Projections Designer), Belynda M’Baye (Props Designer and Production Stage Manager), Bernard Johnson (Production Manager), Wesley McIntyre (Associate Director), Sujotta Pace, CSA (Casting Director).



The I AM SOUL Playwrights Residency, which launched in 2012, is the only program with a commitment to production in the United States that is dedicated to Black playwrights, whose work demonstrates exceptional artistic merit and excellence in the theatrical field. Coined as a dream MFA program, this residency also seeks to unleash the soul of a playwright so that they can develop, hone, and explore new ways of artistic expression in a safe, supportive, and transformative environment. Alongside NBT’s Executive Artistic Director, the selected playwright(s) will develop a new play during the eighteen (18) month residency. This process culminates with a Workshop Production in NBT’s following season.

With the I AM SOUL Residency, NBT seeks to deepen the artistic relationship between Black theatrical institutions and Black playwrights in order to re-establish Black theatrical institutions as the foremost supporters and producers of new works created by Black playwrights.