Nathan Lane Joins Cast of Ryan Murphy's MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lane previously appeared in Murphy's The People v. O.J. Simpson, in the role of F. Lee Bailey.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Nathan Lane will reunite with Ryan Murphy as he has been cast in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Deadline reports. Monsters marks the second installment of Murphy‘s true-crime anthology series for Netflix.

In the series, Lane will take on the role of writer and investigative journalist Dominick Dunne who covered the Menendez brothers trial for Vanity Fair.

Lane previously appeared in Murphy's The People v. O.J. Simpson, in the role of F. Lee Bailey.

The cast of Monsters also includes Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch, who play Lyle and Erik, as well as Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny, who portray their parents.

The true crime series details the story of the titular brothers who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1996.

Read the original story on Deadline.

About Nathan Lane

Nathan Lane most recently appeared on Broadway in Pictures From Home in 2023.  He also appeared in the second season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” as Teddy Dimas, alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. This role earned him a Primetime Emmy Award in the category of ‘Guest Actor in A Comedy Series.’ Additionally, Lane was recently seen as Ward McAllister in Julian Fellowes’ period drama “The Gilded Age” for HBO, and he will return for the show’s second season.

On stage, Lane was seen on the Broadway production of Gary: A Sequel To Titus Andronicus, a comedy by Taylor Mac directed by George C. Wolfe. He also appeared as Roy Cohn in the Broadway revival of Angels In America (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), as well as in The National Theater production in London. He previously appeared on Broadway in the hit revival of The Front Page, which earned him Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations.

Broadway credits include: It’s Only A Play; The Nance (Tony and Drama Desk nominations, Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama-League Distinguished Performance Award); The Addams Family (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Nominations, Drama-League Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award), Waiting For Godot (Outer Critics Circle nomination); November; Butley; The Odd Couple; The Frogs; The Producers (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Olivier Awards); The Man Who Came To Dinner; A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards); Love! Valour! Compassion! (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards); Laughter On The 23rd Floor; Guys and Dolls (Tony nomination, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards); On Borrowed Time; Some Americans Abroad; Wind In The Willows; Merlin; Present Laughter (Drama Desk nomination); Hickey in The Iceman Cometh at the Goodman Theater in 2012 and BAM in 2015 (Monte Cristo Award from The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center).

Off-Broadway (1992 Obie Award For Sustained Excellence Of Performance): includes The Common Pursuit; The Film Society; The Lisbon Traviata (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards, Outer Critics Circle nomination); Lips Together, Teeth Apart; Love! Valour! Compassion! (Obie Award); Bad Habits; Dedication, Or The Stuff Of Dreams (Drama Desk nomination); Mizlansky/Zilinsky Or Schmucks; Trumbo; Measure For Measure (St. Clair Bayfield Award); A Midsummer Night’s Dream; The Merry Wives Of Windsor; She Stoops To Conquer; In A Pig’s Valise; Love; White Rabbit, Red Rabbit: And Do Re Mi At Encores.

Other TV includes “Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels”, “American Crime Story: The People Vs. Oj Simpson” as F. Lee Bailey, and recurring roles on “Modern Family” and “The Good Wife”. Lane has received seven Primetime Emmy nominations, two Daytime Emmy Awards and a People’s Choice Award.

He has appeared in more than 35 films including The Birdcage (Golden Globe nomination, Screen Actors Guild and American Comedy Awards); Ironweed; Frankie And Johnny; Mousehunt; Jeffrey; The Lion King; Stuart Little; Nicholas Nickleby (National Board Of Review Ensemble Award); The Producers (Golden Globe nomination); Swing Vote; Mirror, Mirror; Carrie Pilby; and No Pay, Nudity. Upcoming, he will be seen in Ari Aster’s Disappointment Blvd, alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Patti LuPone and Amy Ryan, as well as the A24 musical F*Cking Identical Twins, alongside Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang & Megan Thee Stallion. In 2006, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and in 2008, he was inducted into the American Theater Hall Of Fame.

Check out a guide to his career here.



