Natalie Douglas Releases New Single 'Begin the Beguine'

The new single from celebrated chanteuse Natalie Douglas – the vivacious big band arrangement of the Cole Porter classic “Begin the Beguine” – available via streaming and digital download today, Friday, December 29. This is the second single from Natalie’s upcoming debut album for the label, Back to the Garden, scheduled to be released in February 2024. The album’s first single, “Trust in Me,” was released in September. Douglas will preview selections from the recording on her 25th Annual New Year’s Eve show on December 31 in New York at Chelsea Table + Stage. The album is produced by Wayne Haun, with Joel Lindsey and Sharon Terrell serving as executive producers. Orchestrations are by Wayne Haun, with Joel Mottproviding big band arrangements. Stream or download the new single at orcd.co/club44records-beginthebeguine

“I’ve always loved this Cole Porter composition,” says Natalie. “In 2017, I began my ‘Tributes’ residency at Birdland with a show devoted to the music of Sammy Davis, Jr., and did a deep dive into his recordings. I had heard several of Davis’s interpretations of this song, but I was completely mesmerized by his 1957 recording of Sy Oliver’s arrangement. I’m thrilled to have recorded our version of ‘Begin the Beguine’ based on Oliver’s chart. It thoroughly captures the way music and memory are closely woven together, especially if you’re remembering a night of romance, dancing, and laughter. I just love listening to this… those horns! Plus, now seems like the perfect time of year to release something so joyous!”

Natalie is not only a fixture on the New York scene, but she also travels the world with her legendary tribute shows, paying homage to some of the greatest singers of our time, such as Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton, Joni Mitchell, Roberta Flack, and more. These shows spotlight Natalie’s range and arc as an entertainer. She has performed over 75 concerts at her home base, the legendary Birdland Jazz Club in New York City, where her picture hangs on the iconic Birdland Wall of Fame.

A passionate fan of the music she performs, Natalie is also an advocate and teacher of this artform, imparting her expertise to a whole new generation of singers and musicians. From her work as the Education Director with the Mabel Mercer Foundation, as well as her work as a master instructor with the Jim & Elizabeth Sullivan Foundation and the Eugene O’Neill Cabaret and Conference, Natalie uses music to spread her message of love, diversity and inclusivity to schools and colleges around the country.

Natalie expressed her excitement about becoming a part of the Club44 Records family, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with the team at Club44 in making a brand-new record. After hearing such great things from so many of my label mates, many of whom are longtime friends, I’m not surprised to find everyone at the label is as kind and delightful as they are talented. Just wait till you hear what we’re cooking up!”

Award-winning producer Wayne Haun is at the helm of this project. Wayne shared, “I first discovered the music of Natalie Douglas while browsing the CD section at Colony Music. I’m a big fan of Nina Simone, and Natalie had recorded a tribute to Nina at Birdland. I had to have the recording, and it did not disappoint! From there, I discovered her other music and became a big fan. I even planned a New Year’s Eve trip to New York just to see her perform live. I had always hoped for an opportunity to produce her and never thought it would happen, so to say this is a dream come true is not a cliché. It’s a very true and very cool reality.”

A&R Director Joel Lindsey chimed in, “Natalie epitomizes the caliber of artist we at Club44 desire to partner with. Her musicality and range are impressive, but her integrity and showmanship separate her from most singers out there. This is a very special record, and I’m so happy to share this music with the world!”



is a 21st century vocalist with a strong foundation in the traditional pop vocals of the American Songbook and an equally fierce devotion to the modern jazz, blues, rock, and country influences of her childhood. Like her idol Nina Simone, Natalie is drawn to lyrics that tell a compelling story no matter what genre. She is a thirteen-time MAC, two-time Backstage Bistro, Margaret Whiting Award, and Donald F. Smith Award winner whose portrait hangs on the legendary Birdland Wall of Fame. She has brought concerts and workshops around the world and is an expert instructor for the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, the Sullivan Foundation, and the Mabel Mercer Foundation, where she is also Education Director. She can be seen currently in the award-winning documentary, Sloane: A Jazz Singer, commemorating one of her heroes, Carol Sloane, in domestic and international film festivals. www.NatalieDouglas.com.

CLUB44 RECORDS

based in the Music City of Nashville, Tennessee – is an independent label which aims to highlight the Broadway, cabaret and jazz genres, preserve the American Songbook and provide a home for artists who represent this timeless music. Following their premiere studio release, Christmas at Birdland, the label has presented Love Notes, the latest album from Tony Award and Golden Globe winner Linda Lavin; Billy’s Place from Grammy Award winner Billy Stritch; Act One from rising vocal star Nicolas King; Jane Monheit’s Come What May, which celebrates the international Billboard #1 pop/jazz vocalist’s 20th anniversary as a recording artist; Carol Sloane’s Live at Birdland, an intimate set captured at the legendary venue; rising Broadway star Julie Benko and husband Jason Yeager’s Hand in Hand, an assortment of beloved songs; Christine Ebersole’s After the Ball, a collection of songs reflecting on life, love and family; and Merry Christmas, Darling, the debut holiday collection from Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block. Club44 Records also serves as the creative home of many other singers, instrumentalists and writers. All releases are distributed to digital and retail outlets worldwide via The Orchard/Sony Music. For more information, visit www.Club44Records.com