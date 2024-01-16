NYWIFT Members' Projects Selected for 2024 Sundance Film Festival

New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) has revealed that five projects from six members have been officially selected for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. The festival takes place January 18-28, 2024, both virtually and in-person in Park City, Utah.

The projects premiering at Sundance include:

· Girls State, a revealing look at the week-long immersive democratic experiment for teen girls (NYWIFT Member Laela Kilbourn, Cinematographer)

· Look into my Eyes, an intimate portrait of New York City psychics (NYWIFT Member Ruth Ann Harnisch, Executive Producer)

· Hit Man, Richard Linklater's feature inspired by the true story of a strait-laced professor turned fake hit man (NYWIFT Member Shivani Rawat, Executive Producer)

· As We Speak, a documentary following rap artist Kemba as he explores the growing weaponization of rap lyrics in the U.S. criminal justice system (NYWIFT Member Amanda Culkowski, Executive Producer)

· FRIDA, an intimately raw and magical journey through the life, mind, and heart of iconic artist Frida Kahlo, told in her words (NYWIFT Member Julie Cohen, Executive Producer, and NYWIFT Member Sara Bernstein, Producer)

NYWIFT is also proud to share that Nina is an Athlete, which received the 2023 NYWIFT Loreen Arbus Disability Awareness Grant, will make its world premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival focused on emerging artists and raw voices January 22-28 in Park City and online. Written, directed, and produced by Ravit Markus and co-produced by NYWIFT member Janine McGoldrick, the documentary follows wheelchair badminton champion Nina Gorodetsky, who finally has a chance to make it to the Paralympics. However, she is negotiating a ticking biological clock both as an athlete and as a woman. What would she be willing to sacrifice to realize her Olympic dream?

"We at NYWIFT are so proud of the innovative films from our community headed to Park City this year! Each offers a unique glimpse into a fascinating lives and encourages us to approach the world with a new perspective. Congratulations to all of the creatives on their accomplishments. We can't wait to see what they do next," said NYWIFT CEO Cynthia Lopez.

About the NYWIFT Member Projects at Sundance:

Loglines of NYWIFT Member Sundance Film Festival projects, presented by category:

PREMIERES:

Girls State (Cinematographer Laela Kilbourn): Teenage girls from wildly different backgrounds across Missouri navigate a week-long immersive experiment in American democracy, build a government from the ground up, and reimagine what it means to govern. https://festival.sundance.org/program/film/6569fd68fac9f457e2c03987

Look Into My Eyes (Executive Producer Ruth Ann Harnisch): A group of New York City psychics conduct deeply intimate readings for their clients, revealing a kaleidoscope of loneliness, connection, and healing. https://festival.sundance.org/program/film/656a0be5fac9f402abc049f1

SPOTLIGHT:

Hit Man (Executive Producer Shivani Rawat): A strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities. Inspired by an unbelievable true story. https://festival.sundance.org/program/film/6569f98efac9f459a7c031a3

U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION:

As We Speak (Executive Producer Amanda Culkowski): Bronx rap artist Kemba explores the growing weaponization of rap lyrics in the United States criminal justice system and abroad - revealing how law enforcement has quietly used artistic creation as evidence in criminal cases for decades. https://festival.sundance.org/program/film/656a0376fac9f413f9c0441e

FRIDA (Executive Producer Julie Cohen and Producer Sara Bernstein): An intimately raw and magical journey through the life, mind, and heart of iconic artist Frida Kahlo. Told through her own words for the very first time - drawn from her diary, revealing letters, essays, and print interviews - and brought vividly to life by lyrical animation inspired by her unforgettable artwork. https://festival.sundance.org/program/film/656a0411fac9f482d9c044f7

About the NINA is an ATHLETE, premiering at Slamdance:

On the cusp of turning 40, wheelchair badminton champion Nina Gorodetsky faces her first and possibly last chance to make it to the Paralympics. However, while she aspires to represent Israel in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, she also wants to have a second child, putting her in the crosshairs of a ticking biological clock both as a mother AND as an athlete. Then, as if that wasn't daunting enough, everything - the planning, the training, living a normal life itself - comes to a screeching halt due to a worldwide pandemic. Nina is an Athlete tracks Nina's unpredictable three-year journey to defy the odds and realize her Paralympic dream at the same time that she attempts to fulfill her maternal desires. Learn more at https://newlovefilms.com/index.php/home/film_nina/

Written, directed, and produced by Ravit Markus. Co-produced by NYWIFT Member Janine McGoldrick.

Nina is an Athlete is the recipient of the 2023 NYWIFT Loreen Arbus Disability Awareness Grant. The film completion grant, now in its 15th year, is provided through the generosity of longtime disability rights advocate Loreen Arbus and awards $6,500 to a woman filmmaker for a film on physical or developmental disability issues. Learn more at https://www.nywift.org/fund-for-women-filmmakers/.