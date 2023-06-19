NYU Skirball Season To Include Boris Charmatz, Lucinda Childs, Sean O'Casey, Joshua William Gelb & More

The season also includes the NYU Skirball debut of Ballet National de Marseille; works choreographed by Boris Charmatz, Lucinda Childs, Lasseindra Ninja and (LA)HORDE, presented in partnership with Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels; a world premiere dance by Stephen Petronio; the world premiere of Nosferatu, a 3D Symphony of Horror from Joshua William Gelb and the Obie Award-winning Theater in Quarantine; and the NYC premiere from the South Korean theater company Seongbukdong Beedoolkee.

NYU Skirball, led by Director Jay Wegman, presents adventuresome, transdisciplinary work that inspires yet frustrates, confirms yet confounds, entertains yet upends. NYU Skirball proudly embraces renegade artists who surprise, productions that blur aesthetic boundaries, and thought leaders who are courageous, outrageous, and mind-blowing.

NYU SKIRBALL Fall 2023 SEASON

STEP AFRIKA! U.S. Saturday, September 16 & Sunday, September 17 Dance

Founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! is the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping. Under Mr. Williams' leadership, stepping has evolved into one of America's cultural exports, touring more than 60 countries across the globe, and now ranks as one of the top ten African American dance companies in the United States. The Company reaches tens of thousands each year through a 50-city tour of American colleges and theaters, and performs globally as an official U.S. Cultural Ambassador.

Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience. Performances are much more than dance shows; they integrate songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation. The blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding. stepafrika.org

Druid Theatre Company: DRUIDO'CASEY Ireland • N.A. Premiere Wednesday, October 4 – Saturday, October 14 Theater

NYU Skirball, in partnership with The Public Theater, will present DruidO'Casey, a North American premiere by Ireland's Druid Theatre, directed by Tony Award-winner Garry Hynes. The internationally acclaimed company will mount Sean O'Casey's “Dublin Trilogy” - three seminal Irish plays: The Plough and the Stars; The Shadow of a Gunman; and Juno and the Paycock. There will be three, six-hour, full-cycle performances of the plays, featuring dinner specials at partner restaurants, snacks and specialty drinks. The run will also include a limited number of single-play performances.

A century ago, Ireland was reborn in the fires of rebellion and war. Ireland's great playwright Sean O'Casey bore witness to these seismic events and dramatized them as the Dublin Trilogy, three great works of Irish theater, full of history, humanity and humour. 100 years later, the Druid Theatre will weave O'Casey's three plays into an epic theatrical event of conflict, national identity and the human toll of war: DruidO'Casey. A large cast of 18 actors will perform over 40 roles, in the most ambitious production in Druid's history.

Sean O'Casey was born in Dublin in 1880 and lived through troubled and turbulent times: the 1913 Lock-out and Strike, the 1916 Easter Rising, the Irish War of Independence and the Irish Civil War. Sean O'Casey was involved directly with the Lock-out and Strike, starving with his fellow workers, and like many other Dubliners, he saw and was affected by the horrors of the Rising and the troubles that followed. When he was forty he wrote three plays within three years depicting the lives of the slum dwellers he was familiar with: The Shadow of a Gunman, Juno and the Paycock and The Plough and the Stars. These plays now stand with the great plays of the Twentieth Century.

Garry Hynes (Director) co-founded Druid in 1975 and has worked as its Artistic Director from 1975 to 1991, and from 1995 to date. From 1991 to 1994 she was Artistic Director of The Abbey Theatre, Dublin. Her many awards include a 1998 Tony Award for Direction for The Beauty Queen of Leenane, the first woman in history to win this award.

Druid Theatre Company, founded in 1975 and based in Galway, began as a bold idea: to create Ireland's first professional theater company outside of the country's capital, Dublin. Druid has been a leading force in Irish theater for almost five decades and is one of the best-known Irish theater companies in the English-speaking world. The company has won international acclaim and numerous awards, including four 1998 Tony awards.druid.ie

(LA)HORDE: ROOM WITH A VIEW France • N.A. Premiere Friday, October 20 & Saturday, October 21 Dance/DJ

Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels and NYU Skirball present the North American premiere of Room with a View, a collaboration between the electronic music producer Rone, the dance collective (LA)HORDE and the Ballet National de Marseille.

Room with a View (2020), a large-scale, multidisciplinary performance featuring 20 dancers, shares a name with Rone's fifth studio album, and was created during a ten-day carte blanche residency at Paris's Théâtre du Châtelet.

A rave takes place in an otherworldly set that evokes both a rock quarry and white box space. Industrial machinery cuts and polishes the rock, while Rone uses electronic machinery to sculpt sweeping, emotional soundscapes for a group of partygoers. In this liminal space, sounds, bodies, and images are open to interpretation, inscribable with a variety of meanings that reflect the ever-shifting nature of human existence.

While sculptors traditionally work with marble to, in the words of Michelangelo, “free the human form inside the block,” the performers dance to escape from the rigidity of the stone. With movement drawn from both raves and protests, the dancers explore humanity's role in an impending disaster. Their chaotic, revelatory dancing underscores the persistence of beauty in even the most catastrophic of times.

Founded by Roland Petit in 1972 and granted Centre Chorégraphique National status in 1984, the Ballet National de Marseille is made up of 22 dancers hailing from 16 different countries. The dance collective (LA)HORDE has been at the head of the BNM since 2019. Through films and live performances, as well as choreographic creations, (LA)HORDE explores the political impact of dance and maps out the choreographic contours of popular uprisings, whether mass movements or isolated campaigns, spanning the dance spectrum from raves to folkloric dances, not to mention jumpstyle. ballet-de-marseille.com

Room with a View is part of the Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels Festival in New York. *****

(LA)HORDE: Lucinda Childs, LASSEINDRA NINJA France Wednesday, October 25 & Thursday, October 26 Dance

Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels and NYU Skirball present an evening of works from the French dance collective (LA)HORDE and the Ballet National de Marseille, choreographed by Lucinda Childs, Lasseindra Ninja, and (LA)HORDE. Tempo Vicino, Tik Tok Jazz, Mood, Weather is Sweet and Concerto are set to an eclectic mix of music from John Adams, Philip Glass, Janet Jackson, Boddi Satva and others.

(LA)HORDE leads the Ballet National through varied narration and redesigns the scope of a seamless dance, from the most structured to the most passionate performance. Over the course of the same evening, the dancers will present a range of performances, from the structured choreography of Lucinda Childs to the trailblazing style of Lasseindra Ninja, an icon in the queer ballroom community. In the (LA)HORDE universe, sensuality and diffracted virtual movement will come face to face with choreographic composition.

Founded by Roland Petit in 1972 and granted Centre Chorégraphique National status in 1984, the Ballet National de Marseille is made up of 22 dancers hailing from 16 different countries. The dance collective (LA)HORDE has been at the head of the BNM since 2019. Through films and live performances, as well as choreographic creations, (LA)HORDE explores the political impact of dance and maps out the choreographic contours of popular uprisings, whether mass movements or isolated campaigns, spanning the dance spectrum from raves to folkloric dances, not to mention jumpstyle. ballet-de-marseille.com

(LA)HORDE’S performances are part of the Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels Festival in New York.

BORIS CHARMATZ: SOMNOLE France • N.A. Premiere Saturday, October 27 & Sunday, October 28 Dance

Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels and NYU Skirball present the North American premiere of SOMNOLE. In this rare solo performance by Boris Charmatz, the award-winning French dancer, choreographer, and Artistic Director of Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch, explores the idea of somnolence — the feeling of being on the brink of sleep.

Known for his large-scale, group performances, for this piece he distills his choreography into the minimalist form of a dance solo. In a score comprised only of whistling, melodies surface, blend, and break apart. The nature of the relationship between the sound and the movement constantly shifts from deliberate to halting, hazy to insightful. Like a body seeking sleep, Charmatz invents a form of insomniac dance where hypnotic rhythms and gestures bring the audience to the frontier between wakefulness and sleep.

French choreographer Boris Charmatz is widely celebrated for his radical approach to contemporary dance. Dancer, choreographer, and creator of experimental projects, Charmatz subjects dance to formal constraints which redraw the field of possibilities. From 2009 to 2018, he directed the Musée de la danse – Centre Chorégraphique National de Rennes et de Bretagne. In January 2019, he founded [terrain], in partnership with le phénix, scène nationale in Valenciennes, the Lille Opera and the Amiens Maison de la Culture. Boris Charmatz is also an associate artist of Charleroi Danse in Belgium. He became director of the Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch in Germany, in September 2022. dancereflections-vancleefarpels.com

SOMNOLE is part of the Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels Festival in New York.

Joshua William Gelb: Nosferatu, A 3D Symphony of Horror (USA) • World Premiere Friday, October 27 - Tuesday, October 31 Theater/Virtual • NYU Skirball Commission

“…these shows — in their weirdness, humor, gravitas, intellectual curiosity, graphic boldness and electric vitality — offered the best argument by far for the artistic promise of streaming theater.” — The New York Times

Nosferatu, A 3D Symphony of Horror from the acclaimed Theater in Quarantine, will be live streamed throughout Halloween weekend. Nosferatu is the company’s newest experiment in digital performance, reaching back to the classic 3D technology of cardboard glasses and old midnight movies. This reimagining of the 1922 vampire classic will be livestreamed in live 3D from the Theater in Quarantine closet directly to audience’s phones or devices.

This NYU Skirball commission is created in collaboration with puppet artist and theatermaker Nick Lehane and designer Normandy Sherwood.

Theater in Quarantine is an Obie and Drama League Award-winning performance laboratory dedicated to the exploration of the live theatrical experience in the digital space. Established in response to the pandemic by director, performer, and creative technologist Joshua William Gelb, TiQ has live-streamed dozens of visually distinctive, original works to its YouTube channel, all performed out of a closet in the East Village measuring only 8 sq feet. Hailed as one of the most imaginative makers of digital performance, TiQ has been featured on NPR's All Things Considered, Japan's NHK Television, has been profiled in The New Yorker, The New York Times, been a four-time Times Critic's Pick as well as one of Vulture’s “Top 10 Best Theater Moments of 2020” and the NY Times' "Best Theater of 2021." TiQ’s full archive can be found and streamed anytime on their YouTube channel at

youtube.com/theaterinquarantine.

Joshua William Gelb is an Obie and Drama League Award winning multi-hyphenate theater maker whose various hats include director, performer, and creative technologist. With an eye for the highly theatrical verging on the cinematic, Gelb’s work has been known to feature striking integrations of technology, music, movement, clowning, and dance. Gelb has been in residence at LaMama, CultureHub, Theater Mitu, Abrons Arts Center, Ars Nova, and is

currently a HARP resident artist at Here Arts Center. Recently his media designs with Theater in Quarantine were exhibited at the Prague Quadrennial. Joshuawilliamgelb.com

Stephen Petronio: Breath of the Beast USA • World Premiere Thursday, November 2 - Saturday, November 4 Dance

Stephen Petronio’s new Breath of the Beast is an evening-length, full company work to initiate Stephen Petronio Company’s 40th year, created in collaboration with violin virtuoso Jennifer Koh who will be performing live improvisation for these celebratory performances.

Petronio tracked and recorded his dancing throughout the pandemic, working in isolation, returning to his own dancing roots as an improvisor, catching the sources of his personal history expressed through a body now in its mid 60s. Petronio’s signature language and prowess are offered as an ignitor for the dancers to tap their own histories set free in a churning creative process that urges emotional exposure and access to their deepest physicality. Breath of the Beast is a dialogue with the sophisticated intelligence and intuition that drives these dancing collaborators.

Violinist Jennifer Koh is recognized for intense, commanding performances delivered with dazzling virtuosity and technical assurance. Koh is a forward-thinking artist dedicated to exploring a broad and eclectic repertoire while promoting equity and inclusivity in classical music. She has expanded the contemporary violin repertoire through a wide range of commissioning projects and has premiered more than 100 works written especially for her. jenniferkoh.com

Stephen Petronio is an acclaimed American choreographer, dancer, and artistic director known for his innovative and boundary-pushing work in contemporary dance. Petronio has made a significant impact on the dance world through his unique artistic vision and his commitment to pushing the limits of movement and expression.In 1984, he founded the Stephen Petronio Company, a contemporary dance company based in New York City. Touring and performing throughout the world, the company quickly gained recognition for its bold and visually stunning performances that combined elements of modern, ballet, and postmodern dance. Petronio's choreography challenges traditional notions of movement and explores themes of sexuality, gender, and identity. StephenPetronio.org

SEONGBUKDONG BEEDOOLKEE: MEDEA ON MEDIA South Korea • NYC Premiere Saturday, November 11 & Sunday, November 12 Theater

“This is a Medea for the age of information overload, where violence and vulgarity permeate many forms of entertainment, from tv cartoons to confessional talk shows to video games… cannily narrows the gap between the classical and contemporary world.” – The Business Times

Seongbukdong Beedoolkee, an innovative contemporary theater company based in Seoul, South Korea, makes its NYC debut with an original take on the enduring Greek tragedy of Medea. MEDEA on Media recasts the ancient tale as a commentary on contemporary media and serves it to the audience in outrageous ways, including talk shows, action movies, Disney cartoons, and an Instagrammable yoga class. With plenty of physicality and a dash of silliness, MEDEA on Media (2009) is also clever and profound. The work is performed in Korean with English supertitles.

Led by director Kim Hyun-tak, Seongbukdong Beedoolkee Theatre freely deconstructs the texts of both well-known masterpieces and modern Korean dramas to recreate them, incorporating contemporary social issues. Often, Kim’s performances use a different theatrical style depending on the material and topic, such as dance theatre, melodramatic film, or physical theatre, and most of them include active audience participation. koreanculture.org

MEDEA on Media is co-presented with the Korean Cultural Center New York to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the ROK-U.S. Alliance.

NYU SKIRBALL

NYU Skirball is located in the heart of Greenwich Village, historically a center of resistance, dissent and free thinking. NYU Skirball’s programing reflects this history and embraces today’s renegade artists and companies, presenting works that aim to engage, provoke and inspire audiences. NYU Skirball is NYC’s home for cutting-edge performance, artistic research, and discourse, holding close to James Baldwin’s dictum that “artists are here to disturb the peace.” The 800-seat theater provides a home for internationally renowned artists, innovators, and thinkers and presents ground-breaking events ranging from re-inventions of the classics to cutting edge premieres, in genres ranging from dance, theater and performance arts to comedy, music and film.

