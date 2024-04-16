NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K & 10K Participants Raise $86,013 for Broadway Cares

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



More than 2,000 participants gathered April 6, 2024, on NYC’s Governor’s Island for the second edition of the NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K & 10K in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Among the runners were 180 fundraisers who raised $86,013 for Broadway Cares.



The course included stellar views of the Statue of Liberty, Lower Manhattan and the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. The impact of the event reached throughout New York City and across the country through the nutritious meals, medication and health care being provided by the fundraising.



The fundraisers featured theater fans, actors, stagehands, musicians and stage managers, including teams representing Broadway’s The Book of Mormon, Days of Wine and Roses and Spamalot.



Bruce Sabath (Company, Fiddler on the Roof - in Yiddish) was the top individual fundraiser, raising $4,056. He was followed by Nick Mayo with $1,775; Zena Kaufman with $1,686; Sarah Cardillo with $1,425; and Sierra Gamble with $1,409.



The top team was from Mark Fisher Fitness, a Hell’s Kitchen institution beloved in the performing arts community, who also hosted a whimsical pre-race warmup. Runners up were teams representing the Broadway Cares staff, TodayTix, Days of Wine and Roses and Broadway media agency AKA.



The race began with a show-stopping performance of the national anthem from Nicole Ferguson (Days of Wine and Roses), who then jumped in to complete the 5K race.

