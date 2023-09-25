NYC Sketchfest Returns in October

Sketchfest is back! The Peoples Improv Theater will launch the 9th annual NYC Sketchfest for ts first time back since 2019. This is New York City's premier sketch comedy festival and one of the nations largest. This year's festival is focused on highlighting local, national, old, and new sketch teams and bringing them all together again! Over 50 sketch teams will be featured. The 2023 lineup includes: Murderfist Presents..., The HERlarious Show, The Chris & Paul Show, Girl Theory, Model Majority, Time to Kill, and more!

This 4-day sketch-tacular has programming that will not only include incredible sketch shows; but panel discussions that will explore the creative process, diversity, the business of sketch, and sketch as a tool for change; and writer's rooms where you can come and get feedback on your own sketches or pitch some new ideas. Sketch and comedy lovers mark your calendars!

About The PIT

The PIT is dedicated to the instruction, performance, and development of original comedy. The PIT strives to entertain and educate the community about the comedic arts in a safe and nurturing environment. The PIT is composed of three elements: a school that focuses on the craft of improvisation; a theater that presents original comedic shows; and a corporate and educational workshop program that offers team building, leadership, and business training. The Peoples Improv Theater was founded by Ali Farahnakian in 2002 and is proud to be celebrating its 21st season.

9th Annual 2023 NYC Sketchfest Details

The festival will run October 19th-22nd.

Show Schedule:

Thu. 10/19 2pm-1am

Fri. 10/20 2pm-1am

Sat. 1021 12pm-1am

Sun. 10/22 12pm-1am

Check out the website for tickets, the most up-to-date information, and fully detailed schedule.

Price: 4-day Festival Pass ($80), Single Ticket ($18)

The Peoples Improv Theater is located at 154 W 29th Street, NYC, NY 10001 (not wheelchair accessible)

Located near NYC Penn Station. Accessible to the A/C/E, F, N/Q/R, 1/2/3, PATH