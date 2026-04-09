NYC Otaku Choir Will Present Free Concerts Featuring FINAL FANTASY, HALO & More

NYC Otaku Choir, a New York City-based ensemble dedicated to performing music from anime and video games through choral and folk traditions rooted in Asian cultures, announces two upcoming spring performances. Tickets are now available (free, with suggested donation).

The first event, Other Worlds, a recital presented by MIX, the choir's auditioned small ensemble, will take place on April 30 at St. Peter's Church Chelsea at 7:00 PM. The program highlights a focused selection of repertoire from across anime and video game music, including Ragnarok from Final Fantasy XIII, music from Halo, and the premiere of a new choral arrangement of the theme from Love and Deepspace, a widely popular title within the otome game genre.

The full ensemble will then present PRESSED FLOWERS on May 19 at Rutgers Presbyterian Church in Manhattan, presented as part of the church's In the Sanctuary series. The concert serves as NYC Otaku Choir's AAPI Heritage Month program, reflecting the ensemble's mission to center and uplift Asian and Asian American artistry, music, and creators. The program emphasizes that engagement with these art forms-including anime, video games, and related musical traditions-is not limited by identity, and that audiences and performers alike can participate as allies in supporting and celebrating Asian cultural expression.

In collaboration with Catbus Collective, featuring Mỹ Tâm Huỳnh and OK KAI, the concert expands the choir's sound with live instrumentalists and featured artists. The program will include "Here in This Room" by OK KAI, alongside a wide-ranging selection of repertoire exploring music shaped by memory, migration, and cultural exchange.

In 2025, NYC Otaku Choir gained international attention after a performance of "Hanggang Sa Huli" by SB19 went viral in the Philippines, generating millions of views across social media platforms. The performance was shared by SB19 themselves and sparked widespread discussion among Filipino audiences, with many noting the significance of hearing a New York-based ensemble perform Filipino pop in a choral setting.

In response to that reception, PRESSED FLOWERS will include "MAPA" by SB19, one of the most requested pieces from Filipino audiences following last year's performance. The program will also feature Jubilate Deo by Hyo-Won Woo, alongside music from Digimon, Kingdom Hearts, and selections from KPop Demon Hunters, including "Golden" and "Free."

Founded in New York City, NYC Otaku Choir is part of a growing movement of ensembles reimagining the choral concert experience through contemporary global repertoire. The group centers music from anime and video games within a framework of choral and folk traditions from Asian cultures, bringing this repertoire into live performance spaces with both musical depth and cultural context.

Both performances are open to the public. Admission is free, with a suggested donation to support the ensemble's continued work.

Event Details

Other Worlds - MIX Recital (Small Ensemble)

April 30, 2026

St. Peter's Church Chelsea

346 W 20th St, New York, NY

7:00 PM

Spring Concert - PRESSED FLOWERS

May 19, 2026

Rutgers Presbyterian Church

236 W 73rd St, New York, NY

7:00 PM