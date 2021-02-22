Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NYC Movie Theaters Will Reopen in March at 25% Capacity

Socially-distanced assigned seats and masks will be mandatory.

Feb. 22, 2021  
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today in a teleconference that NYC movie theaters will soon be able to open again. Venues can reopen starting March 5, at 25% capacity and a maximum of 50 people per screen.

Theaters in New York City have been closed throughout the duration of the pandemic.

Just last week, Cuomo announced that indoor family entertainment centers and places of amusement can open with a 25% capacity limit beginning Friday, March 26. Outdoor amusement parks can open with a 33% capacity limit beginning Friday, April 9. Large stadiums and arenas, including Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, open this week at 10% capacity.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski


