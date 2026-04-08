NYC Gay Men's Chorus to Present BEYOND THE RAINBOW at NYU Skirball

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus will present Beyond The Rainbow, a sweeping choral concert that reflects on LGBTQ+ journeys and boldly imagines the futures we build together. Beyond the Rainbow will be performed for three performances only on Friday April 24 at 8:00 PM and Saturday, April 25 at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM at NYU Skirball Center.



With a program featuring beloved anthems and newly commissioned works, the concert moves from reflection to possibility, lifting audiences toward something brighter.



Beyond the Rainbow features songs written or performed by Dolly Parton, Annie Lennox, Whitney Houston, and Pat Benatar, along with newly commissioned work by queer composer Scott Hoying (Pentatonix) and a world premiere by Ash with text by Leo Herrera.

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus. Song list for the 100-minute concert includes the NYCGMC commissions “Never Go Away” by Scott Hoying and “Our Queer Feature” by Ash, with lyrics derived from poems by Leo Herrera, along with “Pure Imagination”; “Over the Rainbow”; Dolly Parton's “Wildflowers”; Annie Lennox's “Step by Step”; Kander & Ebb's “We Can Make It,” “Maybe This Time,” “Isn't This Better?” and “The Day After That”; Coti Sorokin, Cachorro Lopez, and Diego Torres's “Color Esperanza”; “An Earth Song” by Marques L.A. Garrett, featuring text by Langston Hughes; “Made It Through the Night”; “Courage to Love” by Frederick Minano and RuPaul Andre Charles; “Golden” by Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, and Teddy Park; and the Pat Benatar classic “We Belong,” by Daniel Anthony Navarro and David Eric Lowen.



