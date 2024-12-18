NY Phil Reveals Activities for Yuja Wang, 2024–25 Artist-in-Residence

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Philharmonic revealed the 2024–25 season activities for pianist Yuja Wang, the season’s Mary and James G. Wallach Artist-in-Residence. Her residency comprises appearances in two orchestral programs and an interdisciplinary performance on the Kravis Nightcap series. All concerts take place in the Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall.

Yuja Wang will appear on the following subscription concerts: On January 23–25, 2025, Yuja Wang will lead the Orchestra from the keyboard in a program that includes Janáček’s Capriccio for Piano Left Hand and Winds, Stravinsky’s Concerto for Piano and Wind Instruments, and the original jazz band version of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

On March 13–16, 2025, she performs both of Ravel’s piano concertos — Piano Concerto

for the Left Hand and Piano Concerto in G major — in a centerpiece of the NY Phil’s

celebration of the 150th anniversary of Ravel’s birth. These concerts, conducted by

Gustavo Dudamel, also include Varèse’s Amériques and Gershwin’s An American in

Paris.

Additionally, on January 25, 2025, Yuja Wang will appear on a Kravis Nightcap performance

alongside New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck, who serves as ballerina /

choreographer. The program for this concert — which also features the Mariel Bildsten Septet — will be announced at a later date.



Grammy Award–winning pianist Yuja Wang has a longstanding association with the New York Philharmonic, having previously appeared with the Orchestra as soloist in 30 concerts, beginning with her NY Phil debut at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival in July 2006. In addition to her regular appearances in New York City, performing repertoire ranging from Mozart and Brahms to Tan Dun and Magnus Lindberg, she has also appeared with the NY Phil on tour, including twice in Tokyo — in November 2006, led by then Music Director Lorin Maazel, and in March 2018, led by then Music Director Designate Jaap van Zweden — as well as in Beijing and Taipei.