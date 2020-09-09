NY-Based Theater Collective SOCIETY Announces $50,000 In Grants, Providing Monthly Stipends To Theater Artists

Nine artists will receive monthly $1,000 grants. An additional $5,000 will be divided and distributed to several artists for smaller emergency needs.

New York City-based theater collective SOCIETY announced today the Hawthorne Arts Community Grant. It will provide a total of $50,000 to theater artists between now and the end of 2020.

The goal of the grant is to help recipients cover core personal expenses so they can continue to focus on their artistic practice and development even in the face of a near-complete industry shutdown. Recipients were selected through a nomination process by SOCIETY company members and began receiving their stipends in August.

Co-founder Scott Illingworth said, "In these incredibly challenging times for the performing arts, and with the knowledge of how profoundly historical and current economic inequities make being a professional artist nearly impossible for many, we are thrilled to make this modest contribution to help theater makers stay safe and healthy while continuing to make art in whatever ways we can."

The anonymous donor approached SOCIETY after seeing the company's inaugural work, Beginning Days of True Jubilation by Mona Mansour, as a part of The New Ohio Theatre's digital Ice Factory 2020 in July. Their goal was to help cover some basic living expenses for a small group of artists who might otherwise need to abandon their careers for lack of access to resources.

Mansour, another co-founder of SOCIETY, said, "I hope the generosity of our donor will inspire others to realize that, even in this moment, partnering with local organizations and making direct gifts to artists can radically transform people's ability to keep their unique voices alive."

SOCIETY Theatre Collective, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization founded by playwright Mona Mansour, director Scott Illingworth, and actor/producer Tim Nicolai to produce new works of theater through the Joint Stock Method. The collective includes over 20 theater makers of different disciplines. More information about the company and their work is available at societytheatre.com

