NO NAME... & A BAG O' CHIPS Comedy Show Comes to Otto's In Manhattan

Aug. 6, 2019  

"No Name... & A Bag O' Chips" comedy / variety show producer, Eric Vetter recently announced an August 9th show at Otto's in Manhattan featuring Charles McBee (New York Comedy Festival) Rachael Parenta (New York Underground Comedy Festival) Jaqi Furback (She-Devil Festival, NYC, 2017) .

The show - which starts at 7:00PM - will feature the sounds of The Summer Replacements" including Carl (BabyFreak) Fortunato and Fernando (Dr. Sandman) Morales Gonzalez. No Cover, No minimum and Otto's is located at 538 E 14th St (Cross Street: Between Avenue A and Avenue B) "L" subway train to First Avenue.

For more info, call (212) 228-2240 or go to: ottosshrunkenhead.com; Performers subject to change, for more "No Name," info, contact (347) 885-3466 / NoNameNYC@hotmail.com.



    popup