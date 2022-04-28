NO EXIT Performs Works By The Collective at Two NYC Concerts In May

NO EXIT new music ensemble performs works by The Collective in two New York City concerts, May 11 at Queens College and May 12 at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.



The Collective, founded in 2019 by composer Douglas Knehans, is an international cooperative of composers seeking to give a platform to and highlight the diversity and quality of powerful, individual artistic voices. Composers from diverse backgrounds and practices come together to project broad currents of compositional practice. The composers hail from all over the USA as well as Greece, the Netherlands, and Poland.



The program includes four World Premieres, two US Premieres, and five New York City Premieres. The World Premieres include Blackwork, Scarletwork for violin, viola, and cello by Cindy Cox, Sonic Entanglement for piano and electronics by Spiros Mazis, Unnatural Tendencies for piano solo by Amelia Kaplan, and Lines of Desire for bass clarinet, viola, and cello by Jack Vees.



Other composers featured are Timothy Beyer (NYC Premiere), Douglas Knehans (NYC Premiere), Constantine Koukias (US Premiere), Pamela Madsen (NYC Premiere), Mathew Rosenblum (NYC Premiere), Edward Smaldone (NYC Premiere), and Agata Zubel (US Premiere).

Composers in The Collective are joined in a common mission to project the strong breadth of styles in contemporary composition. Concerts feature tuneful and soothing music, meditative music. challenging and aggressive music, dramatic and powerful music, comforting and passionate music.

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

8 PM ET

Queens College - LeFrak Concert Hall

65-30 Kissena Blvd

Flushing, NY 11367

The Queens College concert is a closed concert for video recording and live stream.

Limited seating is available for an in-person, invitation-only audience.

To receive an invitation, email edward.smaldone@qc.cuny.edu no later than May 4, 2022.

Thursday, May 12, 2022

8 PM ET

Weill Recital Hall

Carnegie Hall

881 7th Ave

New York, NY 10019



Tickets: $25