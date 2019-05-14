NAMIWalks NYC Raises Over $625,000 with Help of Alex Boniello & Patti Murin

NAMI-NYC (local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness; Matt Kudish, executive director, Nathan Romano, board president), are pleased to announce that nearly $625,000 was raised and counting at the 13th annual NAMIWalks NYC 5k event, held on Saturday, May 11 (South Street Seaport). NAMI-NYC is expected to hit its 2019 goal of $650,000, as community fundraising efforts continue through June 30, 2019.

Broadway's Alex Boniello, star of Dear Evan Hansen and Patti Murin, star of Disney's Frozen, led more than 4,000 community members at the walk, alongside lead NAMIWalks NYC partners Publicis Health and WellCare, to raise awareness, fight discrimination and erase the stigma associated with mental health conditions. The funds raised from NAMIWalks NYC provide year-round services - including 30 different peer-led support groups and educational programming - all available free of charge to 13,000 New York City families and individuals living with mental illnesses.

HISTORY of NAMIWalks NYC

Since the first walk was held in 2007 with just 1,000 participants, NAMIWalks NYC has raised nearly $5,000,000 to date with over 30,000 participating walkers comprised of local families and friends affected by, or living with mental illness. Run-DMC co-founder Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, First Lady of New York City Chirlane McCray, filmmaker Paul Dalio and mental health advocate Jaclyn Stapp have previously served as NAMIWalks NYC grand marshals.

DONATE

To donate to NAMIWalks NYC 2019, visit www.namiwalksnyc.org or call 212-684-3365.

Photo Credit: Michael Dominic





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You