NADA Announces New Board Members and Welcomes 24 Art Spaces to Gallery Membership
The New Art Dealers Alliance has announced new board members Danny Baez of Regular Normal, Joeonna Bellorado-Samuels of We Buy Gold and Jack Shainman Gallery, and Aron Gent of Document, as well as the addition of 24 new NADA Gallery Members, hailing from 12 cities in 7 countries, to its international community of art galleries, non-profits, and artist run spaces.
"We're thrilled that Danny, Joeonna, and Aron will share their valuable guidance and leadership in their new roles on NADA's board," said NADA Executive Director Heather Hubbs. "It's as important as ever to provide meaningful connection and opportunities for galleries and artists around the world, and we look forward to sharing a year of unique opportunities with our new members."
NADA's recent programming has continued to spotlight important conversations in support of contemporary artists. Recently, NADA hosted a discussion with artists Mark Thomas Gibson and Mario Moore about Gibson's printmaking process, themes, and Gibson's ongoing project: "Everyone Should Have One On Their Wall," of which NADA's new fundraising edition is the latest installment. A recording of the conversation is available to watch here.
More information on NADA's initiatives and membership can be found at newartdealers.org.
NADA NEW GALLERY MEMBERS:
062, Chicago
65GRAND, Chicago
A.D. NYC, New York
Gallery Artbeat, Tbilisi
Aspect/Ratio Projects, Chicago
Baby Blue Gallery, Chicago
Bode Projects, Berlin
BROADWAY, New York
Patel Brown Gallery, Toronto
Dinner Gallery, New York
Everybody, Tucson
Goldfinch, Chicago
Good Naked, New York
Km 0.2, San Juan
LVL3, Chicago
MICKEY, Chicago
New Release, New York
New Works Projects, Chicago
Nicoletti Contemporary, London
Tatjana Pieters, Ghent
Real Pain Fine Arts, Los Angeles
Galerie Nicolas Robert, Montréal
Towards Gallery, Toronto
Voloshyn Gallery, Kiev