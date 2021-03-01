NADA Announces New Board Members and Welcomes 24 Art Spaces to Gallery Membership

The New Art Dealers Alliance has announced new board members Danny Baez of Regular Normal, Joeonna Bellorado-Samuels of We Buy Gold and Jack Shainman Gallery, and Aron Gent of Document, as well as the addition of 24 new NADA Gallery Members, hailing from 12 cities in 7 countries, to its international community of art galleries, non-profits, and artist run spaces.



"We're thrilled that Danny, Joeonna, and Aron will share their valuable guidance and leadership in their new roles on NADA's board," said NADA Executive Director Heather Hubbs. "It's as important as ever to provide meaningful connection and opportunities for galleries and artists around the world, and we look forward to sharing a year of unique opportunities with our new members."



NADA's recent programming has continued to spotlight important conversations in support of contemporary artists. Recently, NADA hosted a discussion with artists Mark Thomas Gibson and Mario Moore about Gibson's printmaking process, themes, and Gibson's ongoing project: "Everyone Should Have One On Their Wall," of which NADA's new fundraising edition is the latest installment. A recording of the conversation is available to watch here.



More information on NADA's initiatives and membership can be found at newartdealers.org.

NADA NEW GALLERY MEMBERS:



062, Chicago

65GRAND, Chicago

A.D. NYC, New York

Gallery Artbeat, Tbilisi

Aspect/Ratio Projects, Chicago

Baby Blue Gallery, Chicago

Bode Projects, Berlin

BROADWAY, New York

Patel Brown Gallery, Toronto

Dinner Gallery, New York

Everybody, Tucson

Goldfinch, Chicago





Good Naked, New York

Km 0.2, San Juan

LVL3, Chicago

MICKEY, Chicago

New Release, New York

New Works Projects, Chicago

Nicoletti Contemporary, London

Tatjana Pieters, Ghent

Real Pain Fine Arts, Los Angeles

Galerie Nicolas Robert, Montréal

Towards Gallery, Toronto

Voloshyn Gallery, Kiev