Musicians From NY Philharmonic & Gilles Vonsattel to Play Beethoven, Brahms, And Clara Schumann at 92nd Street Y

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Musicians from the New York Philharmonic & Gilles Vonsattel, piano playing Beethoven, Brahms, and Clara Schumann on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 3pm ET.

The concert will also be available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast. Tickets for both the in-person and livestream options are $20-$45 and are available at 92y.org/event/new-york-philharmonic-and-gilles-vonsattel.

92Y continues its collaboration with the New York Philharmonic with an extension of the orchestra's new Schumann Connection series focus, centered on the music of Robert Schumann and new works reflecting on the Robert-Clara relationship.

This intimate chamber music concert, featuring Musicians from the New York Philharmonic and pianist Gilles Vonsattel, explores the intimacy of the Clara Schumann/Brahms connection. Featuring a selection of Clara Schumann's solo piano works and her character-filled Three Romances, Op. 22, juxtaposed with Brahms' C-Minor Piano Quartet, which magnificently captures his unrequited love for Clara in music, the program offers a microcosm of a rich creative and emotional world interweaving creator and muse. Also on the program, an early Beethoven work, the composer's G-Major String Trio.

Musicians from the New York Philharmonic

Sheryl Staples, violin

Rebecca Young, viola

Patrick Jee, cello

C. Schumann, Notturno, Op. 6, No. 2

C. Schumann, Scherzo No. 2, Op. 14

Beethoven, String Trio in G Major, Op. 9, No. 1

C. Schumann, Three Pieces for violin and piano, Op. 22

Brahms, Piano Quartet No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 60

With 18 concerts, the spring season includes two appearances by world-renowned pianist Angela Hewitt; two performances by The Knights as 92Y's inaugural Ensemble in Residence; the eagerly anticipated New York City main stage debut of pianist Eric Lu; the Grammy Award-nominated Israeli mandolin wizard Avi Avital; two co-presentations with the New York Philharmonic; and the return of guitarist Pablo Sainz-Villegas.

The season features one of the first NYC performances of the Gateways Music Festival, co-presented by 92Y, presenting works reflecting on the theme of enslavement; the New York premiere of 92Y co-commission, Dido Reimagined by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Melinda Wagner, performed by the Brentano String Quartet and soprano Dawn Upshaw; the world premieres of Cazon's Revenge by Gonzalo Grau and Arum der Fayer by Osvaldo Golijov, both for mandolin and string quartet, performed by Brooklyn Rider; the New York premiere of A Shattered Vessel by Richard Danielpour, performed by an ensemble from the Curtis Institute of Music; the New York premiere of Acabris! Acabras! Acabram! written and performed by Stewart Goodyear; and award-winning composer Joel Thompson's In response to the madness, performed by the New York Philharmonic String Quartet.

For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

The New York Philharmonic plays a leading cultural role in New York City, the United States, and the world, and has built a tradition of innovation that has allowed it to adapt and thrive over more than 179 years.

Swiss-born American Gilles Vonsattel is an artist of extraordinary versatility and originality. Comfortable with and seeking out an enormous range of repertoire, Vonsattel displays a musical curiosity and sense of adventure that has gained him many admirers. Recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant and winner of the Naumburg and Geneva competitions as well as the 2016 Andrew Wolf Chamber Music Award, he has in recent years appeared with the Boston Symphony, Tanglewood, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Munich Philharmonic, Gothenburg Symphony, San Francisco Symphony, and Detroit Symphony Orchestra, while performing recitals and chamber music at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Ravinia, Tokyo's Musashino Hall, Wigmore Hall, Bravo! Vail, Music@Menlo, the Gilmore festival, the Lucerne festival, and the Munich Gasteig. His 2014 New York solo recital was hailed as "tightly conceived and passionately performed...a study in intensity" by The New York Times.

As a soloist he has also appeared with the Warsaw Philharmonic, Calgary Philharmonic, Edmonton Symphony, l'Orchestre Symphonique du Québec, Boston Pops, Nashville Symphony, Musikkollegium Winterthur, Staatskapelle Halle, and L'orchestre de chambre de Genève. Chamber partners include musicians such as James Ehnes, Frank Huang, Ilya Gringolts, Nicolas Altstaedt, David Shifrin, David Finckel, Stefan Jackiw, Jörg Widmann, Gary Hoffman, Carter Brey, David Requiro, Paul Huang, Anthony Marwood, Paul Neubauer, Paul Watkins, Philip Setzer, Emmanuel Pahud, Karen Gomyo, David Jolley, and Ida Kavafian. He has appeared in concert with the Emerson, Pacifica, Orion, St. Lawrence, Ebène, Danish, Miró, Daedalus, Escher, and Borromeo Quartets. Mr. Vonsattel is Principal Pianist of Camerata Pacifica, a member of the Swiss Chamber Soloists, and plays alongside Ida Kavafian and David Jolley in Trio Valtorna. Deeply committed to the performance of contemporary works, he has premiered numerous works both in the United States and Europe and worked closely with notable composers such as Jörg Widmann, Heinz Holliger, and George Benjamin. His recording for the Honens/Naxos label of music by Debussy, Honegger, Holliger, and Ravel was named one of Time Out New York's 2011 classical albums of the year, while a 2014 release on GENUIN/Artist Consort received a 5/5 from FonoForum and international critical praise. His latest solo release (2015) for Honens of Scarlatti, Webern, Messiaen, Debussy, and George Benjamin's Shadowlines received rave reviews in Gramophone, The New York Times, and the American Record Guide. Upcoming recordings include Richard Strauss' Panathenäenzug and Kurt Leimer's Concerto for Left Hand with the Bern Symphony Orchestra and Mario Venzago, for the Schweizer Fonogramm label.

Recent projects include Berg's Kammerkonzert with the Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana, a tour with Jörg Widmann and the Irish Chamber Orchestra, Mozart concerti with the Vancouver Symphony and Florida Orchestra, performances at Seoul's LG Arts Centre and at the Beijing Modern Music Festival, collaborations with Kent Nagano with L'Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal and the Munich Philharmonic (Bernstein's Symphony No. 2, The Age of Anxiety) as well as numerous appearances internationally and throughout the United States with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. Mr. Vonsattel received his bachelor's degree in political science and economics from Columbia University and his master's degree from The Juilliard School, where he studied with Jerome Lowenthal. He is Associate Professor of Piano at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and on the faculty of Bard Conservatory. Gilles Vonsattel is a Steinway Artist.