Musical Adaptation of 1999 Gay Rom-Com TRICK is in the Works

A musical adaptation is in the works for the 1999 gay rom-com, Trick! The film's star, Christian Campbell told The Messenger that writer Jason Schafer is working on a stage musical that is still in the early stages.

"Jason is writing a musical right now. He's writing a musical adaptation because he always thought it would be a good musical," said Campbell.

Campbell also revealed that he offered to help produce the forthcoming stage show.

"And so, we're in the works for something right now. Musicals take a long time to develop, and we're in the early stages of it. But there's a first draft," he said.

Schafer went on to say that, for years, he had been approached about the potential of a musical adaptation of this film, but he had no interest.

"And then, it was sometime during the pandemic, another producer reached out and asked about it, and that kind of started me thinking about it," he said. "I think now, I've had enough time where revisiting it just feels like a fun thing for me."

Read the original story on The Messenger.

Trick is a 1999 American gay-themed romantic comedy film directed by Jim Fall and starring Christian Campbell, John Paul Pitoc, Miss Coco Peru, and Tori Spelling. Independently produced by Eric d'Arbeloff, Ross Katz, and Fall, the film was written by Jason Schafer.

The film follows Gabriel (Christian Campbell), a songwriter with Broadway ambitions, who runs into Mark (John Paul Pitoc), a go-go dancer at a local gay club. When they decide to go back to Gabriel's place, they are thwarted by Gabriel's roommate Rich (Brad Beyer) who has other plans for the small apartment.

Trick premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 1999 and was released theatrically by Fine Line Features later that year.