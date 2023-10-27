Music Review: Lauren Marcus Puts the Bubble In Bubblegum With Her Tasty Body Positivity Single SKINNY & BLONDE

Spiffy Tune With Pithy Words = H-I-T

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 3 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 4 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

Music Review: Lauren Marcus Puts the Bubble In Bubblegum With Her Tasty Body Positivity Single SKINNY & BLONDE

Heigh Ho, dear lovely rainbow tribe, welcome back to Bobby’s CD sandbox where we offer our broken-down breakdowns of new music releases. So, strap in and get ready, as Bobby goes on the record ABOUT the record.

This week’s music entry in the BobbyFiles comes from Multi-talented (Multi-hyphenated!) powerhouse Lauren Marcus (BE MORE CHILL), who just released her latest single, SKINNY & BLONDE, on all the platforms and who will give the tune its live introduction during her residency show at Rockwood Music Hall on Sunday, November 12th at 7 PM (Click HERE For Tickets). The song is a peppy paean to positive body imagery without being preachy about your protoplasm. In fact, it is heart, and soul, and talent that Ms. Marcus has in truckloads, and that is what the song is about - “Talent isn’t bones and bleach and it ain’t no magic wand bein’ skinny and blonde,” her self-penned lyrics admonish throughout her song. This tune (which she also wrote - are you getting the picture, darlings?) is retro with a message, without being stodgy, and is totally danceable - perfect for housecleaning and chores music.  Well, it is also perfect for your playlist while walking to the subway or driving to pick up the kiddie winkies from Pre-K.   The truth is, dahling readers, the Magical Ms. Marcus has hit one out of the park with this single, and it all starts with the sound.  When we are looking at a radio hit (and this retro recording belongs on the radio… like a transistor radio with a foot-long antenna, propped up against your beach umbrella), the first thing that people will notice is the sound.  

And SKINNY & BLONDE sounds sensational.

Music Review: Lauren Marcus Puts the Bubble In Bubblegum With Her Tasty Body Positivity Single SKINNY & BLONDE

Missy Marcus has written a good old-fashioned bebop song, and she, a singing ACTRESS, can make her voice do anything and go anywhere.  So when La Lauren went into the studio to record, she went ever-so-slightly pop star with her tone and timbre, sometimes a little Lauper, others a bit of Bette, and always a LOT of Lauren.  This is a Broadway voice but it’s modern-day Broadway, so Lauren can make it go any way she wants.  The vibe with S&B is all joy, will a rainbow thread of defiance in it - and the defiance is where Lauren’s lyrics come in.

It is very clear from the sentences being sung that Lauren Marcus has some thoughts and opinions on what social media and social constructs are doing to the people of the world: pressuring them into a mental state by demanding that they be something and someone other than exactly who they are - YUCK!   For little Bobby’s money, there aren’t very many people working the cabaret rooms and recording studios (or the theatrical stages) who are better equipped to talk about originality and staying true to yourself than Lauren Marcus.  The Queen of All Things Individual, Lauren Marcus always stands out.  As a performer, as a person, as a fashionista, Lauren Marcus is into individuality, and it isn’t something she has calculated.  She was just born an original, a diva with a heart, a talent tsunami with social consciousness.  And when she decided to write a tone poem about not letting social media take us over and staying true to your own self, the most authentic way for her to do it was to strap on her dancin’ shoes and do the pony around the house, which is exactly what you will all want to do, my dearlings, when you play SKINNY AND BLONDE.  Even though there is a message of truth in the tuneful 60’s style beat, the track is pure Rock & Roll before it went hard, the kind you just wanna dance to - it could be called Bubble Gum but with loads of flavor.  And who doesn’t love bubble gum and flavor?   That’s Lauren Marcus in all her wonder, whether it’s this single or any other project… but, right now, it’s all about this single, and since Bobby has been dancing around the house to it all day long…

This one gets 5 Out Of 5 Rainbows


 

You Can See And Hear Everything About Lauren Marcus On Her Webbysite: HERE

Check Her Out On The Gram: HERE

Look Up Her YouTubes (Where the song's Video Will PRemier In A Few Days): HERE

Ande Followe On Ye Olde FaceBooke: HERE

CREDITS & THINGS

Skinny & Blonde was recorded at NYC's Power Station. Produced and mixed by Ian Kagey. Mastered by Oscar Zambrano. Arranged by Charlie Rosen. Guitar: Mike Rosengarten. Bass: Matt Scharfglass. Drums: Jeremy Yaddaw. Piano: Rob Rokicki. Saxophone: Josh Plotner. Trumpet: Danny Jonokuchi. Trombone: Becca Patterson. Wurlitzer: Lauren Marcus. Vocals: Lauren Marcus. Backups: Katie Lee Hill, Natalie Walker, Amara Brady, Hana Slevin.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photo: First Look at Rachel Zegler In SNOW WHITE Live Action Movie Photo
Photo: First Look at Rachel Zegler In SNOW WHITE Live Action Movie

Zegler will be joined in the film by Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Tony-winner Andrew Burnap as a new male lead character. Tony and Academy Award-winning composing duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will write new songs for the movie, which is a reimagining of the 1938 Disney animated classic. Check out the first photo of Zegler as Snow White!

2
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Photo
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Get a first look at photos and video of the national tour of Come From Away!

3
Barry Manilows A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS Special Coming to NBC Photo
Barry Manilow's A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS Special Coming to NBC

With a Vegas-size backdrop and Manilow’s renowned 24-piece band, the evening will feature the best of his greatest hits, including “Copacabana,” “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs” and “Looks Like We Made It” along with several holiday favorites such as “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer,” “Feliz Navidad” and “White Christmas.”

4
Max Clayton to Join CHICAGO on Broadway as Fred Casely in November Photo
Max Clayton to Join CHICAGO on Broadway as Fred Casely in November

From River City to Cook County! The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome Broadway veteran Max Clayton in the role of “Fred Casely.”

From This Author - Bobby Patrick

Heigh Ho Friends & “Family”! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in CABARET to bring you all the Tea. Bobby's a queer reviewer, specializing in the seedy... Bobby Patrick">(read more about this author)

Music Review: Lauren Marcus Puts the Bubble In Bubblegum With Her Tasty Body Positivity Single SKINNY & BLONDEMusic Review: Lauren Marcus Puts the Bubble In Bubblegum With Her Tasty Body Positivity Single SKINNY & BLONDE
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Living Room Like Never BeforeAlbum Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Living Room Like Never Before
Music Review: Orfeh Soars With The Eagles On Her Flight To The HOTEL CALIFORNIAMusic Review: Orfeh Soars With The Eagles On Her Flight To The HOTEL CALIFORNIA
Album Review: Don't Walk, RUN To Get NANCY SINATRA KEEP WALKIN': SINGLES, DEMOS & RARITIES 1965 - 1978Album Review: Don't Walk, RUN To Get NANCY SINATRA KEEP WALKIN': SINGLES, DEMOS & RARITIES 1965 - 1978

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You