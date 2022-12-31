Music Review: How Many Dreams Are Impossible? The Same As There Are Versions Of This Song - CHRISTINA BIANCO'S IMPOSSIBLE DREAM Single

Heigh Ho, dear lovely rainbow tribe, Bobby Patrick, your rainbow reviewer is back in CD-Land to offer another broken-down breakdown of a new music release. So, strap in and get ready, as Bobby goes on the record ABOUT the record.

This week's album entry in the BobbyFiles is actually a quick look at a quick single by The Girl Of A Thousand Voices, Christina Bianco, as she takes on the titanic tune THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM from MAN OF LA MANCHA. You read that right, rainbow children, we are going to talk about one performance of one song, so Bobby will try to curtail his tendency to be long-winded and let you know that the song is great, Christina is great, and Christina singing THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM is great - and, now, here's why...

When Mitch Leigh and Joe Darion first penned this epic tune they gave it a subtitle, or a parenthetical one (The Quest). Since Tony Award Winner Richard Kiley played Miguel de Cervantes and introduced (The Quest), singer after singer, actor after actor, has gone on (The Quest) to scale this mountain of a song. Different interpretations, keys, alternate endings, surprise runs and arpeggios out the ying yang OY! It gives Bobby a headache! NOW! Upon doing our homework, we came to find that this recording is not Bianco's first rodeo with (The Quest)... There would seem to be this 11- episode series that morphed into a series of movies that play the Hallmark Channel called SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED: ... insert post-colon ( : ) title - FROM THE HEART, or HOME AGAIN, or FOR CHRISTMAS... about the adventures/misadventures of a slightly hapless band of postal inspector dogooders doing good for good people. As you can imagine, these dozen films have been writer/producer Martha Williamson's only job since her TOUCHED BY AN ANGEL flapped its wings and flew away in 2003. Fast forward to 2015 and installment 4 in this televisual epic SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED: The Impossible Dream (you already see where this is going, right, my angels?) had the good sense to employ La Bianco to play pageant contestant Mindy, whose talent entry was (what?...) Singing (The Quest) - that's right you guessed it.

Now, between 2015 and 12/23/2022, our "impressionable" lady has had time to explore the words and music of (The Quest) and has delivered a fuller, richer, more meaningful version than Mindy did when she was trying to be a "Miss Flip The Pancakes" or whatever, when she got Signed, Sealed and Delivered. Here's what's great about the recording: THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM (The Quest) is one of the great power ballads in musical theatre history. Its poetry is meaningful and its notes soar - usually loudly. Bianco, a gifted belting soprano with a range that can stack up several more notes on top of this song's topmost money note, delivers it with a control that serves the song and its message. Christina spends these minutes with the legendary tune moving in and out of powerful belting to gentler vocals, as the words guide her with lovely legato organ and guitar playing under her. This is an actress acting the monologue, not Mindy belting this out in church, in the years after losing the crown, about which she is still bitter. In short, my dearlings, if this song is one that brings a tear to your eye, for all its message and history, then this is a version for your queues since Bobby really likes it and gives it our appreciative...

4 Out Of 5 Rainbows

