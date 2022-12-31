Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BroadwayWorld Album Reviews
Click Here for More on BroadwayWorld Album Reviews
Music Review: How Many Dreams Are Impossible? The Same As There Are Versions Of This Song - CHRISTINA BIANCO'S IMPOSSIBLE DREAM Single

Music Review: How Many Dreams Are Impossible? The Same As There Are Versions Of This Song - CHRISTINA BIANCO'S IMPOSSIBLE DREAM Single

The Quest To Get This One Right…

Dec. 31, 2022  

Heigh Ho, dear lovely rainbow tribe, Bobby Patrick, your rainbow reviewer is back in CD-Land to offer another broken-down breakdown of a new music release. So, strap in and get ready, as Bobby goes on the record ABOUT the record.

Music Review: How Many Dreams Are Impossible? The Same As There Are Versions Of This Song - CHRISTINA BIANCO'S IMPOSSIBLE DREAM Single This week's album entry in the BobbyFiles is actually a quick look at a quick single by The Girl Of A Thousand Voices, Christina Bianco, as she takes on the titanic tune THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM from MAN OF LA MANCHA. You read that right, rainbow children, we are going to talk about one performance of one song, so Bobby will try to curtail his tendency to be long-winded and let you know that the song is great, Christina is great, and Christina singing THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM is great - and, now, here's why...

When Mitch Leigh and Joe Darion first penned this epic tune they gave it a subtitle, or a parenthetical one (The Quest). Since Tony Award Winner Richard Kiley played Miguel de Cervantes and introduced (The Quest), singer after singer, actor after actor, has gone on (The Quest) to scale this mountain of a song. Different interpretations, keys, alternate endings, surprise runs and arpeggios out the ying yang OY! It gives Bobby a headache! NOW! Upon doing our homework, we came to find that this recording is not Bianco's first rodeo with (The Quest)... There would seem to be this 11- episode series that morphed into a series of movies that play the Hallmark Channel called SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED: ... insert post-colon ( : ) title - FROM THE HEART, or HOME AGAIN, or FOR CHRISTMAS... about the adventures/misadventures of a slightly hapless band of postal inspector dogooders doing good for good people. As you can imagine, these dozen films have been writer/producer Martha Williamson's only job since her TOUCHED BY AN ANGEL flapped its wings and flew away in 2003. Fast forward to 2015 and installment 4 in this televisual epic SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED: The Impossible Dream (you already see where this is going, right, my angels?) had the good sense to employ La Bianco to play pageant contestant Mindy, whose talent entry was (what?...) Singing (The Quest) - that's right you guessed it.

Now, between 2015 and 12/23/2022, our "impressionable" lady has had time to explore the words and music of (The Quest) and has delivered a fuller, richer, more meaningful version than Mindy did when she was trying to be a "Miss Flip The Pancakes" or whatever, when she got Signed, Sealed and Delivered. Here's what's great about the recording: THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM (The Quest) is one of the great power ballads in musical theatre history. Its poetry is meaningful and its notes soar - usually loudly. Bianco, a gifted belting soprano with a range that can stack up several more notes on top of this song's topmost money note, delivers it with a control that serves the song and its message. Christina spends these minutes with the legendary tune moving in and out of powerful belting to gentler vocals, as the words guide her with lovely legato organ and guitar playing under her. This is an actress acting the monologue, not Mindy belting this out in church, in the years after losing the crown, about which she is still bitter. In short, my dearlings, if this song is one that brings a tear to your eye, for all its message and history, then this is a version for your queues since Bobby really likes it and gives it our appreciative...

4 Out Of 5 Rainbows

Grab This One For Your Spotifies: HERE



Related Stories
Sean Patrick Murtagh Releases Debut Album Photo
Sean Patrick Murtagh Releases Debut Album
THE MARIO 101 A CELEBRATION OF THE MARIO LANZA SONGBOOK is lovely music sung in some lovely ways by a singer who wishes to pay homage to an inspiration
THE BESTEST OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY EVER EP Great Post-Yuletide Fun Photo
THE BESTEST OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY EVER EP Great Post-Yuletide Fun
The title track THE BESTEST OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY EVER is a darkish comedy number about the worker bees in an adult diaper factory at the office Xmas party, and all the humiliating things they must do for that Christmas bonus.
Victoria Clark Does DECEMBER SONGS Right Photo
Victoria Clark Does DECEMBER SONGS Right
Clark’s approach to this work as an actress and a classically trained soprano shows her consummate ability to marry the two into a single performance that does not make one more important than the other.
Debbie Gibson Serves Sweet WINTERLICIOUS Photo
Debbie Gibson Serves Sweet WINTERLICIOUS
What’s fun is really fun and what’s beautiful is so very beautiful and this would make a fine addition to your holiday playlists

From This Author - Bobby Patrick

Heigh Ho Friends & “Family”! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in CABARET to bring you all the T. I am a queer reviewer, specializing in the seedy under... (read more about this author)


Music Review: How Many Dreams Are Impossible? The Same As There Are Versions Of This Song - CHRISTINA BIANCO'S IMPOSSIBLE DREAM SingleMusic Review: How Many Dreams Are Impossible? The Same As There Are Versions Of This Song - CHRISTINA BIANCO'S IMPOSSIBLE DREAM Single
December 31, 2022

Bianco, a gifted belting soprano with a range that can stack up several more notes on top of this song’s topmost money note, delivers it with a control that serves the song and its message.
FEATURE: From Under The Rainbow - Bobby Patrick's Picks Of The Best Of 2022FEATURE: From Under The Rainbow - Bobby Patrick's Picks Of The Best Of 2022
December 31, 2022

Bobby must jump on THAT bandwagon and sort through our impressive list of reviews and pick out the standouts for the previous 12 months, and so, here goes…
Album Review: Murtagh Memorializes Mario With THE MARIO 101 A CELEBRATION OF THE MARIO LANZA SONGBOOKAlbum Review: Murtagh Memorializes Mario With THE MARIO 101 A CELEBRATION OF THE MARIO LANZA SONGBOOK
December 30, 2022

THE MARIO 101 A CELEBRATION OF THE MARIO LANZA SONGBOOK is lovely music sung in some lovely ways by a singer who wishes to pay homage to an inspiration
Album Review: THE BESTEST OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY EVER Splatters Your Post Holiday Blues With Booze And Is A Fun EP For The Yuletide AftermathAlbum Review: THE BESTEST OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY EVER Splatters Your Post Holiday Blues With Booze And Is A Fun EP For The Yuletide Aftermath
December 29, 2022

The title track THE BESTEST OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY EVER is a darkish comedy number about the worker bees in an adult diaper factory at the office Xmas party, and all the humiliating things they must do for that Christmas bonus.
Streaming Review: From Broadway & Into The Online Stream ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Is Delicious Darkness On NetflixStreaming Review: From Broadway & Into The Online Stream ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Is Delicious Darkness On Netflix
December 28, 2022

Warchus' work to date has given him the visual storytelling senses needed to auteur his way through a children's story with a kind of abandoned maturity that teaches the audience that it's no good to be a grown-up if you can't be childish sometimes.
share