Museum Of Jewish Heritage Presents WHEN THE WORLD WAS CLOSED: SHANGHAI AND THE JEWISH REFUGEES OF WWII

The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust will present When The World Was Closed: Shanghai And The Jewish Refugees Of WWII on Tuesday, December 1 at 2 p.m. as part of the Museum's ongoing programming that allows audiences to connect with the Museum from home.

In the 1930s and 40s, roughly 20,000 European Jews fleeing Nazism found refuge in Shanghai, which did not require entry visas until 1939. The refugees rebuilt their lives in the Chinese city, establishing schools, synagogues, and mutual aid organizations that long outlasted the war.

Rabbi Arthur Schneier, a Holocaust survivor and Senior Rabbi at New York's Park East Synagogue, will join Reporter Lucy Yang of New York's Channel 7 Eyewitness News for a conversation on Shanghai's remarkable wartime legacy.

"When the world was closed to Jewish refugees, Shanghai showed tolerance that saved lives," said Jack Kliger, President and CEO of the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. "Through educational conversations such as this, we can find examples that help us guard against bigotry in our own lives."

When The World Was Closed: Shanghai And The Jewish Refugees Of WWII will stream live on Zoom. The event is free with a suggested $10 donation. To attend, viewers may register here.

Rabbi Schneier was born in Vienna in 1930. He survived the Holocaust in Budapest, Hungary and arrived in the United States in 1947. Rabbi Schneier is internationally recognized for his leadership advocating for tolerance, human rights and religious freedom around the world, especially in the former Soviet Union and Russia, China, Central Europe, Latin America and the Balkans. He founded the Appeal of Conscience Foundation in 1965 and has served as a leader of New York's Park East Synagogue since 1962. Rabbi Schneier led one of the first interfaith missions to China in 1981, and in 1994 he led a delegation of Shanghai survivors to China to dedicate a monument. In 2001, he received the Presidential Citizens Medal for his service to four administrations and as "a Holocaust survivor, devoting a lifetime to overcoming forces of hatred and intolerance."

Lucy Yang has been a general assignment reporter with Eyewitness News since 1993. She has reported from Auschwitz. In June 2020, she covered the Museum's efforts to support Holocaust survivors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

