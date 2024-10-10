Museum Of Broadway + Chase Freedom Celebrate National Coming Out Day

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

To celebrate all Broadway enthusiasts and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community on National Coming Out Day, The Museum of Broadway has announced a special partnership with Chase Freedom.

From October 11 to October 17, in honor of National Coming Out Day, tickets to the Museum of Broadway will be available for just $10.11 – a nod to the special date.

The Museum of Broadway, located in the heart of New York City's Times Square, offers an unparalleled journey through the evolution of Broadway, showcasing iconic shows, legendary performers, and the behind-the-scenes magic that brings the stage to life.

This limited time offer from Chase Freedom is a fantastic way to celebrate diversity, inclusion, and the power of self-expression that Broadway embodies.

On-view at The Museum of Broadway through October 15 only, guests can immerse themselves in the rich Hispanic Heritage on Broadway with the ¡VIVA! BROADWAY: ayer, hoy y mañana special exhibit.

Consumers can purchase tickets for the week of October 11 – 17 or select a date for the future, offering them flexibility of when they choose to visit.