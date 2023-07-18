Museum Of Broadway Adds New Costumes From THE CHER SHOW, THE WILD PARTY, and MARIE CHRISTINE

The costumes were worn by Stephanie J. Block, Eartha Kitt, and Audra McDonald.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Museum of Broadway
The Museum of Broadway has added new costumes including the feathered finale dress worn by Stephanie J. Block in The Cher Show (2018) designed by Tony Award-winning costume designer Bob Mackie, as well as a dress worn by Eartha Kitt in The Wild Party (2000) and a dress worn by Audra McDonald in Marie Christine (1999) both designed by three-time Tony Award-nominated costume designer Toni-Leslie James.

The Museum of Broadway, which opened to the public in November 2022, is located in the heart of Times Square at 145 W 45th St. and is the first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artistry of Broadway musicals, plays, and the people who make them.

As part of this immersive and interactive theatrical experience guests travel through a visual history of Broadway, highlighting groundbreaking moments in a series of exhibits that showcase – and show off – dazzling costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, videos, and more. Along the way, guests learn more about the pivotal shows that transformed the landscape of Broadway and the moments that pushed creative boundaries, challenged social norms, and paved the way for those who would follow. Overall, the museum highlights more than 500 individual productions from the 1700s-present. Some of the exhibits included throughout the timeline showcase props and artifacts from the Broadway productions of Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Rent, Company, Cabaret, and Hamilton.

The museum also celebrates the behind-the-scenes of this dazzling American art form with “The Making of a Broadway Show” exhibit, designed by David Rockwell and presented by Broadway.com, which honors the community of brilliantly talented professionals – both onstage and off – who bring Broadway plays and musicals to life every night.

Additionally, guests can view the special exhibit, ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO the Musical, created exclusively for The Museum of Broadway for a limited time through September 10, 2023. The exhibit is a retrospective of CHICAGO's 26 years on Broadway with a special focus on the iconic production photography and ad campaigns throughout the years. Guests can get a closer look at artifacts, stunning costumes, and even feel like they're a part of the show in an exclusive photo activation.

 

Tickets for The Museum of Broadway can be purchased at https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com/tickets. These timed tickets start at $34, and a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Student and senior rates are available, as well as special $25 timed tickets on the first Tuesday of every month. Special event pricing is available upon request. Group tickets now on sale through March 2024 through groups@museumofbroadway.com.

 



