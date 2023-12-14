Movie Documenting the Making of THE VIOLET HOUR Cast Recording is Available to Stream Now

The Violet Hour features Santino Fontana, Jeremy Jordan, Solea Pfeiffer, and more!

By: Dec. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway Photo 1 Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 3 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers
Heartstopper's Joe Locke Will Make Broadway Debut in SWEENEY TODD Photo 4 Heartstopper's Joe Locke Will Make Broadway Debut in SWEENEY TODD

Movie Documenting the Making of THE VIOLET HOUR Cast Recording is Available to Stream Now

A new movie taking audiences behind the scenes of the process of creating the cast recording of The Violet Hour is available to stream now! The musical features Tony Award-winners Santino Fontana (Tootsie) and Brandon Uranowitz (Leopoldstadt), Tony and Grammy Award-nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies), Mean Girls star Erika Henningsen and Hadestown star Solea Pfeiffer.

Beginning December 14, Moment to Moment: The Making of The Violet Hour Studio Cast Recording is available for purchase and can be streamed exclusively at TheVioletHourMusical.com.

The acclaimed songwriting team of Will Reynolds and Eric Price will premiere a new movie that provides a behind-the-scenes look at the process of creating the Studio Cast Recording of their musical The Violet Hour.

But The Violet Hour wasn’t an ordinary cast album. It was produced in the midst of a pandemic and an industry shutdown when live performance was virtually non-existent and Broadway was dark. And, unlike most cast recordings, the album was produced before there had been a staged production of the show. From the very beginning, The Violet Hour approached things differently and this film reveals how the experiment in reverse engineering has paid off.

With music by Reynolds and a book and lyrics by Price, The Violet Hour is based on the 2003 Broadway play by Tony Award-winning playwright Richard Greenberg (Take Me Out) and is set in New York of 1919 when a few young people gain access to information about the future and are able to learn what happens after the Jazz Age and throughout the 20th Century, which of course wildly changes the decisions they make about their lives in 1919.

Reynolds and Price released a 28-track Studio Cast Recording of The Violet Hour in November 2022 to critical acclaim. It was declared “Essential listening for any true musical theatre fan” by Broadway World and was named “The Best Cast Album of 2022" by the Broadway Radio Show. The album is available on all music platforms and, beginning on Thursday December 14, the film can be purchased and streamed exclusively at TheVioletHourMusical.com.

“We had the instinct to document the entire process, from beginning to end,” says Reynolds. “And it felt like the next step would be to share that story, not only with the passionate community of fans of the album, but with anyone interested in new musicals and alternative ways to develop them."

BEHIND THE SCENES AND IN THE STUDIO

Day after day, moment to moment, Reynolds and Price captured countless hours of footage: the writing process, the studio recording sessions, the orchestrations, the editing, and, eventually, the audience responses and moving social media tributes by fans and fellow musical theatre lovers. Along the way, they created music videos showcasing each cast member’s unique artistry.

The film weaves together moments large and small, all of which were essential steps in creating the recording. Whether it was receiving the initial greenlight to adapt the play from Greenberg himself to the daring decision to record in a studio under strict COVID protocols during the darkest days of the pandemic, the film provides an honest and comprehensive account of an often private and personal process: making a new musical.

The Violet Hour’s team consists of veteran music-makers and stage actors including Tony and Grammy Award-winning orchestrator Charlie Rosen (Moulin Rouge, Some Like It Hot), music supervisor Andy Einhorn (music director and conductor for Audra McDonald), Grammy Award-winning engineer Ian Kagey (Into the Woods), associate engineer Regina Averion (audio engineer for Jacob Collier). Plus, Tony Award-winners Santino Fontana (Tootsie) and Brandon Uranowitz (Leopoldstadt), Tony and Grammy Award-nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies), Mean Girls star Erika Henningsen and Hadestown star Solea Pfeiffer.

The one-hour film also features endorsements of The Violet Hour from such theatre luminaries as Tony Award-winners Susan Stroman, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and John Kander, along with a celebration of the passionate fans of the album from around the world.

A NEW MODEL FOR MOUNTING A MUSICAL

Studio albums, cast interviews, behind-the-scenes access and other musical theatre content that drives fandoms often comes on the heels of the world premiere stage production. Reynolds and Price are turning that sequence on its head with the album and, now, with the film. This strategy provided an outlet and opportunity to create art when it was needed most and to put the material in the hands of the people.

“Once it became clear that the pandemic would prevent The Violet Hour from being produced on a stage anytime soon, we needed to find a way to keep developing our show, even at a time when live musical theatre was disappearing before our eyes,” notes Price. “The creation of the album kept dozens of people employed during an unstable time and it also sustained us artistically. I think we all learned that there’s nothing, not even a pandemic and an industry shutdown, that can stop artists from creating art.”

Since its release in late 2022, the album has amassed more than one million streams across all music platforms and Talkin’ Broadway declared “There is hope for well-made theatre songs in the post-Sondheim world.”

The album, music videos, social media communities, and film are all intended to make the world of The Violet Hour accessible to audiences everywhere and set the stage for a first-class production of the show.



RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: Did Woody Harrelson Hit the Mark in ULSTER AMERICAN? Photo
Review Roundup: Did Woody Harrelson Hit the Mark in ULSTER AMERICAN?

An Oscar-winning American actor, an English director and a Northern Irish playwright are about to begin rehearsals for a new play — one that could transform each of their careers. But when it turns out that they’re not on the same page, the night threatens to spiral out of control. The eight week run starring Woody Harrelson, Andy Serkis and Louisa Harland has now opened; so what did the critics think?

2
Reviews: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB at Atlantic Theater Company Photo
Reviews: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB at Atlantic Theater Company

Buena Vista Social Club officially opened at Atlantic Theater Company last night, December 13. The reviews are coming in now. Read the reviews for Buena Vista Social Club here!

3
Review: ULSTER AMERICAN, Riverside Studios Photo
Review: ULSTER AMERICAN, Riverside Studios

Ulster American, last seen in Edinburgh in 2018, opens with a debate about using the n-word. So far, so Ireland. We then touch on sex, consent, religion, Unionism, the IRA and Brexit, all crafted with bitingly sharp humour. It’s a lot to take in.

4
Video: Ian McKellen Stars In Filmed Production of HAMLET Headed To UK Cinemas In 2024 Photo
Video: Ian McKellen Stars In Filmed Production of HAMLET Headed To UK Cinemas In 2024

Ian McKellen is reprising the title role in William Shakespeare's Hamlet in a film adaptation of Sean Mathias' acclaimed 2021 production at Theatre Royal Windsor. Watch the trailer!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 14th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 14th, 2023
Video: Ian McKellen Stars In Filmed Production of HAMLET Headed To UK Cinemas In 2024Video: Ian McKellen Stars In Filmed Production of HAMLET Headed To UK Cinemas In 2024
Photos: See Kelli O'Hara, Brian d'Arcy James & More in Rehearsals for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on BroadwayPhotos: See Kelli O'Hara, Brian d'Arcy James & More in Rehearsals for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Charles Busch, Judy Kaye, Jen Cody & More to Star in IBSEN'S GHOST at George Street PlayhouseCharles Busch, Judy Kaye, Jen Cody & More to Star in IBSEN'S GHOST at George Street Playhouse

Videos

The Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Performs 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' Video
The Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Performs 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg Video
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg
Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling) Video
Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling)
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
SPAMALOT
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You