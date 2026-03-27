Montclair State University Will Present THE ELEMENTARY SPACETIME SHOW At Lincoln Center

Montclair State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present a full-scale production of THE ELEMENTARY SPACETIME SHOW, a musical by César Alvarez with a book by Alvarez and Emily Orling. Performances will take place at the Alexander Kasser Theater in Montclair, New Jersey, followed by a concert presentation at Lincoln Center’s David Rubenstein Atrium on April 26, 2026.

The musical follows Alameda, a teenager who, after attempting to take her own life, finds herself in a surreal game show that she must win in order to die. As she encounters a series of characters—including a mosquito, an android, a doppelgänger, and a piece of rhubarb—she moves through a series of trials that explore identity, loneliness, and meaning.

The work features music and lyrics by César Alvarez and blends indie-rock influences with experimental theatre and philosophical themes. The musical has previously been developed at Ars Nova, University of the Arts, NYU, and New York Stage and Film.

Alvarez said, “We’ve been working on this musical over many years and it has always been part of the plan to fully realize it with students. This is a musical about teen suicide. The piece tries to strike directly at the stigma around the mental health struggles which are ravaging young people. The Elementary Spacetime Show is meant to be a space of transformation for young people, and the brilliant young artists at MSU are the perfect people to bring it to life.”

Creative Team

The creative team includes César Alvarez (composer/lyricist), Emily Orling (book and additional lyrics), Alaina Ferris and César Alvarez (orchestrations), Dante Green (director), Spencer Weidie (choreographer), Piper Hill and César Alvarez (music direction), Alexander Tom (music coordinator), Emily Orling (scenic and costume design), Nick Kolin (lighting design), Ansel Brasel (stage manager), and Max Vann and Isabella Ferrara (assistant stage managers).

Performance Schedule

Alexander Kasser Theater, Montclair State University

Saturday, April 11 – 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 16 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 17 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 – 2:00 p.m.

Lincoln Center, New York City

Sunday, April 26 – Concert presentation at the David Rubenstein Atrium

Audience Advisory

The production contains adult themes and strong language and is recommended for audiences ages 16 and older.