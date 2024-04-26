Miolina Performs Next Month at the Cell Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Violin duo Miolina will present six new and recent works for violin duo by composers Michael Coleman, Dorothee Eberhardt, G. Blake Harrison-Lane, Takuma Itoh, Jesse Jones, & Jessie Montgomery. The performance takes place in Chelsea at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 7PM. Celebrate spring and these creative composers by joining us on May 10th!

Location: the cell theatre

338 W 23rd St, NYC 10011

(between 8th & 9th Aves)

Subway: 1/C/E/F/PATH to 23rd St

Tickets: $20 CASH ONLY at the door

MIOLINA | Duo Miolina has been called "talented and dedicated" by Arts Birmingham, and described as displaying "aggressive and virtuosic prowess" with "brilliance of sound, technical mastery, and stunning expressivity" by I CARE IF YOU LISTEN. Keen on creating and shaping the violin duo repertoire of the 21st century, Miolina has premiered 60+ violin duos since their inception in 2012. They've performed in NYC, Chicago, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, Malmö, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC, Paris, and Tokyo. Miolina has participated in festivals/residencies/series including Avaloch Farm, Birmingham New Music Festival, Composers Concordance, Concrete Timbre, C-Y Series, Electronic Music Midwest, Infuse Présente, NWEAMO, North/South Consonance, and Sonic Circuits. In 2023, they founded the Duologue Festival, presenting NYC's best duos. They are recipients of grants including American-Scandinavian Foundation, Japan Foundation NY, LMCC, NMUSA, NYSCA, and NYWC. Serious educators, Miolina has worked with students at The Alabama School for the Blind, The Juilliard School, Queens College, Rutgers University, Seattle Pacific University, SUNY-Albany, University of Alabama, and UC Irvine. Their 3rd full album releases in 2025. Recent performances include concerts at The Met Museum, Tenri Cultural Institute, and The Skyscraper Museum. Web: https://www.miolinanyc.com/ | Insta: @miolinanyc | fb: https://www.facebook.com/MiolinaNYC