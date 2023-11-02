Miller Theatre's Early Music Series Presents THE TALLIS SCHOLARS 50th Anniversary Concert, December 9

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts continues its 2023-24 Early Music series at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin with The Tallis Scholars 50th Anniversary While Shepherds Watched, Saturday, December 9, 8PM at Church of St. Mary the Virgin (145 W. 46th Street)



Celebrating their 50th year and founder Peter Phillips' 70th birthday this season, the renowned Tallis Scholars make their annual (and only) New York City appearance with a unique holiday program that offers a fresh perspective on the Christmas story, examining it through the eyes of the shepherds who came to worship at the manger. Anchored by the Flemish composer Clemens non Papa's popular mass Pastores quidnam vidistis? (Shepherds, what did you see?), the evening features a selection of works by other notable composers of Renaissance polyphony including Tomàs Luis de Victoria, Pedro de Christo, and Peter Phillips.

Program:

Clemens non Papa



Tomàs Luis de Victoria

Pedro de Christo

Giovanni Croce

Jacob Obrecht

Peter Phillips

Pastores quidnam vidistis

Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis

Quem vidistis pastores

Quaeramus cum pastoribus

Quaeramus cum pastoribus

Salve regina

Salve regina a 8 Artists:

The Tallis Scholars

Peter Phillips, director

About the Artists

The Tallis Scholars were founded in 1973 by their director, Peter Phillips. Through their recordings and concert performances, they have established themselves as the leading exponents of Renaissance sacred music throughout the world. Phillips has worked with the ensemble to create the purity and clarity of sound which he feels best serves the Renaissance repertoire. It is the resulting beauty of sound for which the Tallis Scholars have become so widely renowned.



The Tallis Scholars perform in both sacred and secular venues, giving around 80 concerts each year. As they celebrate their 50th Birthday the desire to hear this group in all corners of the globe is as strong as ever. They have now performed well over 2500 concerts.



Highlights include performances in Japan, the U.S., Paris, Dresden, Ravenna, and Helsinki in addition to a number of appearances in London as well as their usual touring schedule in Europe and the U.K. In a monumental project to mark Josquin des Prez' 500th anniversary The Tallis Scholars sang all eighteen of the composer's masses over the course of four days at the Boulez Saal in Berlin in July 2022 and repeated this feat in Utrecht in summer 2023.



Recordings by The Tallis Scholars have attracted many awards throughout the world. The 2020 release including Missa Hercules Dux Ferrarie was the last of nine albums in The Tallis Scholars' project to record and release all Josquin's masses before the 500th anniversary of the composer's death. It was the winner of the BBC Music Magazine's much coveted Recording of the Year Award in 2021 and the 2021 Gramophone Early Music Award. Their latest Gimell release in October 2023 is of music by John Sheppard.

Miller Theatre at Columbia University is an acclaimed New York City music venue and concert producer. Founded in 1988, Miller's mission is to develop new audiences; foster enthusiasm for the arts by pioneering new programming approaches; educate the public by presenting specialized programs to a broad audience; discover diverse repertoire and commission new works; and share the University's intellectual riches with the public. A four-time recipient of the ASCAP/Chamber Music America Award for Adventurous Programming, Miller Theatre produces innovative programs, supports the development of new work, and connects creative artists with enquiring audiences.