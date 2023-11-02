Miller Theatre's Early Music Series Presents THE TALLIS SCHOLARS 50th Anniversary Concert, December 9

Celebrating their 50th year and founder Peter Phillips' 70th birthday this season, the renowned Tallis Scholars make their annual (and only) New York City appearance.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 2 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 4 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

Miller Theatre's Early Music Series Presents THE TALLIS SCHOLARS 50th Anniversary Concert, December 9

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts continues its 2023-24 Early Music series at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin with The Tallis Scholars 50th Anniversary While Shepherds Watched, Saturday, December 9, 8PM at Church of St. Mary the Virgin (145 W. 46th Street)
 

Celebrating their 50th year and founder Peter Phillips' 70th birthday this season, the renowned Tallis Scholars make their annual (and only) New York City appearance with a unique holiday program that offers a fresh perspective on the Christmas story, examining it through the eyes of the shepherds who came to worship at the manger. Anchored by the Flemish composer Clemens non Papa's popular mass Pastores quidnam vidistis? (Shepherds, what did you see?), the evening features a selection of works by other notable composers of Renaissance polyphony including Tomàs Luis de Victoria, Pedro de Christo, and Peter Phillips.

Program:
Clemens non Papa

Tomàs Luis de Victoria
Pedro de Christo
Giovanni Croce
Jacob Obrecht
Peter Phillips
Pastores quidnam vidistis
Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis
Quem vidistis pastores
Quaeramus cum pastoribus
Quaeramus cum pastoribus
Salve regina
Salve regina a 8 Artists:
The Tallis Scholars
Peter Phillips, director

Upcoming Early Music Concerts:

The Gesualdo Six
Lux Aeterna
Saturday, February 17, 2024, 8PM

Stile Antico
A Divine Hope: Dante's Journey from Inferno to Paradise
Saturday, April 13, 2024, 8PM

About the Artists

The Tallis Scholars
thetallisscholars.co.uk

The Tallis Scholars were founded in 1973 by their director, Peter Phillips. Through their recordings and concert performances, they have established themselves as the leading exponents of Renaissance sacred music throughout the world. Phillips has worked with the ensemble to create the purity and clarity of sound which he feels best serves the Renaissance repertoire. It is the resulting beauty of sound for which the Tallis Scholars have become so widely renowned.

The Tallis Scholars perform in both sacred and secular venues, giving around 80 concerts each year. As they celebrate their 50th Birthday the desire to hear this group in all corners of the globe is as strong as ever. They have now performed well over 2500 concerts.

Highlights include performances in Japan, the U.S., Paris, Dresden, Ravenna, and Helsinki in addition to a number of appearances in London as well as their usual touring schedule in Europe and the U.K. In a monumental project to mark Josquin des Prez' 500th anniversary The Tallis Scholars sang all eighteen of the composer's masses over the course of four days at the Boulez Saal in Berlin in July 2022 and repeated this feat in Utrecht in summer 2023.

Recordings by The Tallis Scholars have attracted many awards throughout the world. The 2020 release including Missa Hercules Dux Ferrarie was the last of nine albums in The Tallis Scholars' project to record and release all Josquin's masses before the 500th anniversary of the composer's death. It was the winner of the BBC Music Magazine's much coveted Recording of the Year Award in 2021 and the 2021 Gramophone Early Music Award. Their latest Gimell release in October 2023 is of music by John Sheppard.

Miller Theatre at Columbia University is an acclaimed New York City music venue and concert producer. Founded in 1988, Miller's mission is to develop new audiences; foster enthusiasm for the arts by pioneering new programming approaches; educate the public by presenting specialized programs to a broad audience; discover diverse repertoire and commission new works; and share the University's intellectual riches with the public. A four-time recipient of the ASCAP/Chamber Music America Award for Adventurous Programming, Miller Theatre produces innovative programs, supports the development of new work, and connects creative artists with enquiring audiences.



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Cele Photo
Video: The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration

The company of Wicked truly couldn't be happier to be a part of the 20th anniversary cast- a fact they made clear on Monday night's green carpet. In this video, watch as we check in with the full Broadway company!

2
Exclusive: Block Sings Manhattan in December From Christmas Album Photo
Exclusive: Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Christmas Album

An all new track has been released from Merry Christmas, Darling, the debut holiday album from Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block, which will be released by Club44 Records tomorrow, Friday, November 3. Check out the song 'Manhattan in December' from the forthcoming album!

3
Photos: First Look at Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin in CABARET; Tickets On Sale Now Photo
Photos: First Look at Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin in CABARET; Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets are now on sale to catch Academy Award®, Tony Award®, and two-time Olivier Award winner Eddie Redmayne as ‘The Emcee’ and Gayle Rankin as the toast of Mayfair ‘Sally Bowles,’ in the visionary new production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre. Plus, check out all new photos of the two stars!

4
Museum Of Broadway Will Celebrate Its One Year Anniversary Next Week; Will Offer $1 Ticket Photo
Museum Of Broadway Will Celebrate Its One Year Anniversary Next Week; Will Offer $1 Tickets

The Museum of Broadway is celebrating its one-year anniversary on November 15th. $1 tickets for admission on the museum's birthday are available now. Stay tuned for special event news and happenings.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: See Highlights From PAL JOEY at New York City CenterVideo: See Highlights From PAL JOEY at New York City Center
Under the Radar Festival 2024 Unveils Additional Programming - Tickets on Sale NowUnder the Radar Festival 2024 Unveils Additional Programming - Tickets on Sale Now
Photos: Get a First Look at PAL JOEY at New York City CenterPhotos: Get a First Look at PAL JOEY at New York City Center
I NEED THAT Starring Danny DeVito Opens Tomorrow on BroadwayI NEED THAT Starring Danny DeVito Opens Tomorrow on Broadway

Videos

The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Video
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
Exclusive: Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Christmas Album Video
Exclusive: Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Christmas Album
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
I NEED THAT

Recommended For You