Mike Birbiglia's THE OLD MAN & THE POOL Coming to Netflix Following Broadway Run

The hour-long special will be premiering on the streamer on November 21.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 1 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 2 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 4 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

Mike Birbiglia's THE OLD MAN & THE POOL Coming to Netflix Following Broadway Run

Following runs on Broadway and the West End, Mike Birbiglia's The Old Man and the Pool is coming to Netflix.

The hour-long special will be premiering on the streamer on November 21. This marks the comedian’s fifth Netflix special. Directed by Seth Barrish, the special is executive produced by Mike Birbiglia, Joseph Birbiglia, John Skidmore, Tony Hernandez, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Patrick Catullo, and Seaview.

Chronicling his coming-of-middle-age story Mike asks the big questions: Why are we here? What's next? What happens when the items at the doctor's office that you thought were decorative become functional?  

This tale of life, death, and a highly chlorinated YMCA pool resonates with audiences ages 12 to 112, and won rave reviews whilst playing to sold-out houses in the US. The Old Man & The Pool is a hilarious reminder for all of us recovering from failing bodies and a flailing world that laughter is indeed the best medicine. 

Mike Birbiglia is a comedian, storyteller, director, and actor who has performed in front of audiences worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall to Broadway. His solo shows Sleepwalk with Me, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, Thank God For Jokes, and The New One enjoyed successful runs on and off Broadway.

My Girlfriend's Boyfriend won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show, and The New One received the Drama Desk Award as well as the Outer Critics Circle award for outstanding solo performance. Birbiglia is also a filmmaker who wrote, directed and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don't Think Twice.

As an actor, Birbiglia has appeared in the films Trainwreck, The Fault in Our Stars, Popstar, A Man Called Otto starring Tom HanksTaylor Swift's music video for Anti-Hero, as well as TV roles in Orange Is the New Black and Billions. He is the host of the podcast Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out.

Watch the trailer here:



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos & Video: MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special Thriller Performance Photo
Photos & Video: MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special 'Thriller' Performance

Get a glimpse of MJ's show-stopping 'Thriller' performance through photos and videos!

2
Exclusive: Watch Barretts Song from TITANIC THE MUSICAL Photo
Exclusive: Watch 'Barrett's Song' from TITANIC THE MUSICAL

While we await Titanic's arrival on the big screen, check out an exclusive video clip of 'Barrett's Song', performed by Adam Filipe.

3
Jessica Rush Will Lead Industry Presentation of STALLED: A NEW MUSICAL Photo
Jessica Rush Will Lead Industry Presentation of STALLED: A NEW MUSICAL

Stalled: A New Musical will receive an invite-only industry presentation on November 9, 2023.   Stalled is written by Liesl Wilke (book and lyrics) and Andy Marsh (music and lyrics), with additional music/ lyrics by Kyle Puccia (music supervisor), directed/casted by Jamibeth Margolis (Harmony Broadway, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), with musical direction by  Laura Bergquist (Allegiance).

4
Video: Alex Newell Performs Independently Owned on COLBERT Photo
Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' on COLBERT

Tony winner Alex Newell appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform their showstopping Shucked musical number, 'Independently Owned.' Newell frequently receives mid-show standing ovations after performing the number in the musical. They won Best Featured Performance in a Musical at this year's Tony Awards. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Becomes Peacock's Most Watched TitleFIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Becomes Peacock's Most Watched Title
Andrew Rannells Says There's A 'Big Possibility' TAMMY FAYE Is Coming to Broadway 'Very Soon'Andrew Rannells Says There's A 'Big Possibility' TAMMY FAYE Is Coming to Broadway 'Very Soon'
Irene Wong Releases 'Favorite Skeleton'Irene Wong Releases 'Favorite Skeleton'
The Beatles' Final Music Video to Be Released on FridayThe Beatles' Final Music Video to Be Released on Friday

Videos

Photos & MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special 'Thriller' Performance Video
Photos & MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special 'Thriller' Performance
Exclusive: Watch 'Barrett's Song' from TITANIC THE MUSICAL Video
Exclusive: Watch 'Barrett's Song' from TITANIC THE MUSICAL
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' on COLBERT Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' on COLBERT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You