Mike Birbiglia's THE OLD MAN & THE POOL Coming to Netflix Following Broadway Run

Following runs on Broadway and the West End, Mike Birbiglia's The Old Man and the Pool is coming to Netflix.

The hour-long special will be premiering on the streamer on November 21. This marks the comedian’s fifth Netflix special. Directed by Seth Barrish, the special is executive produced by Mike Birbiglia, Joseph Birbiglia, John Skidmore, Tony Hernandez, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Patrick Catullo, and Seaview.

Chronicling his coming-of-middle-age story Mike asks the big questions: Why are we here? What's next? What happens when the items at the doctor's office that you thought were decorative become functional?

This tale of life, death, and a highly chlorinated YMCA pool resonates with audiences ages 12 to 112, and won rave reviews whilst playing to sold-out houses in the US. The Old Man & The Pool is a hilarious reminder for all of us recovering from failing bodies and a flailing world that laughter is indeed the best medicine.

Mike Birbiglia is a comedian, storyteller, director, and actor who has performed in front of audiences worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall to Broadway. His solo shows Sleepwalk with Me, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, Thank God For Jokes, and The New One enjoyed successful runs on and off Broadway.

My Girlfriend's Boyfriend won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show, and The New One received the Drama Desk Award as well as the Outer Critics Circle award for outstanding solo performance. Birbiglia is also a filmmaker who wrote, directed and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don't Think Twice.

As an actor, Birbiglia has appeared in the films Trainwreck, The Fault in Our Stars, Popstar, A Man Called Otto starring Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift's music video for Anti-Hero, as well as TV roles in Orange Is the New Black and Billions. He is the host of the podcast Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out.

Watch the trailer here: