Migguel Anggelo And Jaime Lozano To Return To Joe's Pub

Renowned Venezuelan artist Migguel Anggelo and his long-time collaborator Jaime Lozano are set to make a triumphant return to Joe's Pub. The dynamic duo is back at the popular venue, ready to captivate audiences with their unique blend of music, dance, and theater.

Migguel Anggelo and Jaime Lozano have a history of successful collaborations, and their upcoming performance at Joe's Pub on April 9th and 10th, at 7 pm promises to be no exception. The show was conceived by Migguel Anggelo with the book by C. Julian Jiménez, and under the direction of Adrian Alexander Alea. Original songs by both artists will be featured, as well as stunning arrangements by the award-winning musical theatre writer Jaime Lozano, who is widely regarded as the 'next big thing on Broadway.'

In this highly anticipated performance, Migguel Anggelo will showcase his versatility by performing in both English and Spanish. Through his music and artistry, Migguel will delve into the intricate connections between his Latino immigrant identity and his relentless pursuit of freedom.

The production will seamlessly blend original compositions with reinterpreted music, creating a captivating experience transcending language barriers. A sing-along to favorite tunes that span the decades, from artists like Vicente Fernandez, Simon Diaz, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Migguel Anggelo himself.

Joe's Pub has been a cherished home for Migguel Anggelo and Jaime Lozano's performances, and their return is met with great excitement. With their previous shows receiving widespread acclaim, including a critically successful 2023 Under the Radar Festival run and a subsequent national tour, the anticipation for LatinXOXO's return is palpable.

Tickets for Migguel Anggelo and Jaime Lozano's performances at Joe's Pub are priced at $35 (exclusive of service fee). It is important to note that there is a 2-drink or 1 food item minimum per person for every show at Joe's Pub. To secure your spot and witness the magic of Migguel Anggelo and Jaime Lozano, visit the official website of Joe's Pub.

Joe's Pub

425 Lafayette Street

(at Astor Place)

https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2024/m/migguel-anggelo/

ABOUT MIGGUEL ANGGELO

Migguel Anggelo is a Venezuelan-American avant-garde artist who explores all possible performing arts: he is a songwriter, multidisciplinary performing artist, countertenor, dancer, actor, and painter. The Miami and Brooklyn-based artist invokes muses from art history, harnessing this lineage in effortlessly forward-thinking ways. He mines from his journeys as a Latino immigrant and a queer man: a fountain of source material to explore shared human experiences. He expresses himself through costume, musical composition, movement, and theater work, evoking the "showmanship of Desi Arnaz, and the performance art of Klaus Nomi" (Theater Scene). His lyrical movement recalls Marcel Marceau, and his comic timing alludes to Charles Chaplin. Marked by pop ambition, he nods towards the likes of David Bowie and Freddy Mercury. With unabashed theatricality, Migguel Anggelo straddles decades, genres, and cultures. www.migguelanggelo.com

ABOUT JAIME LOZANO

JAIME LOZANO is a Mexican multi-hyphenate musical theatre storyteller considered by Lin-Manuel Miranda as the “next big thing” on Broadway. American Theatre Wing's Jonathan Larson Grant 2022. Joe's Pub Working Group 2020-2022. The Civilians R&D Group 2020-2021. JACK Resident Artist 2021. Lincoln Center Resident Artist 2023. Selected works: El Otro Oz -formerly The Yellow Brick Road- (Off-Broadway & National Tour), Carmen La Cubana (European Tour), Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 “Best of Fest” Production), A Never-Ending Line (Comédie Nation in Paris, France & Off-Broadway), Savage (UAB at Birmingham), Present Perfect (Live & In Color), Desaparecidas (JACK). Albums: “A Never-Ending Line,” “Jaime Lozano and the Familia: Songs by an Immigrant” released by Broadway Records. Film: “In The Heights” (orchestrations), “Tick, Tick… Boom!” (cameo in Broadway composers scene). His project “Jaime Lozano & The Familia” has performed sold out concerts at prestigious venues such as Joe's Pub, 54 Below, The Green Room 42, Two River Theater, and more recently as part of the prestigious Lincoln Center's American Songbook Series. His anticipated new album “Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2” was released by Grammy Award winner label Concord Theatrical Recordings. Currently working on “Broadway en Spanglish” album, Roja, Desaparecidas and Frida, The Musical. He is part of the faculty of The New School and Berklee NYC. BFA: Music & Composition, Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León; MFA: NYU/Tisch, Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program (Full Tuition Scholarship.) He was part of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. Proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America, AFM Local 802, BMI and GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY voting member. Mi Henrucha hermosa, mi Alonzo y Ely Aimé. TE AMO. TODO. SIEMPRE. jaimelozano.net IG: @jaimelozano