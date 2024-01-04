Michael Urie to Host Out of the Box Theatrics 2024-2025 Season Launch Event

The event will feature appearances by Marc Kudisch, Marina Kondo, Michael John LaChiusa, Brenda Braxton, and more.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Michael Urie to Host Out of the Box Theatrics 2024-2025 Season Launch Event

Michael Urie (Broadway’s Spamalot, Torch Song, How to Succeed…) will host Out of the Box Theatrics' 2024-2025 season launch event on Monday, January 29, 2024, announcing the 2024-2025 mainstage productions and additional programming for the company’s new home at 154 Christopher Street (formerly the New Ohio Theatre). 

The event will feature excerpts from all three of OOTB’s mainstage productions and Building the Box staged reading series, with performances and appearances from Marc KudischMarina KondoMichael John LaChiusaBrenda BraxtonLou LiberatoreNasia ThomasNicholas EdwardsJason Michael Webb, Cynthia Meng, Joey CaverlyAndrew Morrill, Chris Ogren, Ryan SpahnBeth Malone, Emily Sailers, Shelli Pentimall Bookler, Emilio RamosAdam Rothenberg, Nathaniel Claridad,Mary Ann Stratton, Sheri Barber, Mallory PortnoyDana Scurlock,Jack DiFalco, with more appearances and performances to be announced over the next few weeks. 

OOTB will also revisit its beloved digital production of The Last Five Years with a live performance selection performed by Nicholas EdwardsNasia Thomas, and Jason Michael Webb.

Cocktail hour will be from 7:00-8:00 PM, with performances from 8:00-9:30 PM, followed by post-performance cocktails. 

OOTB’s 2024-2025 season will also feature monthly community events, partnerships in residence, educational workshops, and the company’s popular cabaret series Broadway at the 154. 

Tickets for OOTB’s January 29 Launch Event are available at Ovation Tix

Out of the Box Theatrics was founded in 2016 by Liz Flemming, a legally blind artist, to create space for artists who have been historically underrepresented and undervalued. The company stages innovative and site-specific productions of new and classic plays and musicals while challenging audiences to experience these works outside of their expectations. By casting without regard to gender, race, creed, ethnicity, or disability, OOTB seeks to create a more inclusive and equitable theatre industry. OOTB has earned recent attention for its critically acclaimed streaming co-production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last 5 Years (New York Times’ Critic’s Pick, 2021 Drama League Nominee for Outstanding Digital Theater, 2022 Antonyo Award winner for Best Digital Theater Production), and its new production of the 1983 Broadway musical Baby (2022 Drama Desk Award nominee, Outstanding Revival of a Musical). 

OOTB’s programming of 154 has been made possible by an arrangement with ChaShaMa. Since 1995, ChaShaMa has partnered with property owners to transform unused real estate for 30,000 artists and over 150 small businesses, hosted 4,000 public art events, provided 1,500 classes in under-served communities, and reached audiences of nearly a million.
 




