Michael Kors Will Stage a Runway Show at the Vivian Beaumont Theater

Michael Kors is bringing his runway show to Broadway's Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center this Valentine's Day. WWD reports that the show will take place on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

The show will be broadcast live on michaelkors.com, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The invitations and artwork for the event were designed by theater poster artist James McMullan.

"I wanted the show to be a love letter to New York," Kors said. "For me to show at Lincoln Center, in a building designed by renowned architect Eero Saarinen, with artwork specifically created by James McMullan - that's a New York story I wanted to share with everyone."

Michael Kors is an American sportswear fashion designer. He is the honorary chairman and chief creative officer for his company, Michael KorsHoldings Limited, which sells men's and women's and ready-to-wear, accessories, watches, jewelry, footwear and fragrance.

