Michael Cerveris, Noah Robbins, Among Stage Stars Cast in New Tom McCarthy Film

A slew of stage actors have joined the cast of the upcoming film from Tom McCarthy (Spotlight, The Visitor), including Noah Robbins, Dylan Baker, and Michael Chernus, as well as Tony Award winners Michael Cerveris and Nina Arianda.

The cast also includes Zach Woods, Mary Catherine Garrison, Alan Aisenberg, Eli Bildner, Jim Klock, Bryan Batt (Saturday Night Fever), Christopher Denham (Good Night, and Good Luck), Zak Orth, Billy Slaughter, Joey Slotnick (Amadeus at Steppenwolf), Aaron Jay Rome, and Ari Golin.

As previously announced, Paul Rudd, Evan Peters, Amy Ryan, Paul Giamatti, John Turturro, Tatiana Maslany, and Jason Clarke also star in the film, which will be released by Sony Pictures Classics. Currently untitled, principal photography concluded last week.

Based on Nathaniel Rich’s book Losing Earth, the movie is described as a dramatic, darkly comic, true story that asks if any group of people can sit together and tackle the problems of our time when we can’t agree on how to arrange the chairs. Thomas Bidegan, Noé Debré, and Tom McCarthy adapted the screenplay.

Set in a beachside resort in Florida in 1980, the movie follows twenty experts who gather for a weekend conference on a global issue that is starting to gain traction: the effects of Co2 emissions on the climate. This group of scientists, activists, and policymakers has one simple mandate from Congress: write a statement about what to do. Easier said than done.

The film is produced by Jonathan King, David Levine for Anonymous Content, Jim Whitaker, and McCarthy for Slow Pony. Jonathan Schwartz, Nick Shumaker, and Bard Dorros of Anonymous Content serve as producers alongside Mary Aloe of Aloe Entertainment.

Executive Producers include Alex Gibney, Wendy Schmidt, Richard Perello, and Robert Kessel for Jigsaw Productions; Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for Artists Equity; Alex Lebovici for Hammerstone Studios; Thomas Bidegan, Noé Debré, and Nathaniel Rich; Billy James Parrott; Laurene Powell Jobs and Davis Guggenheim for Concordia; Andrew Lauren and Blye Faust on behalf of Andrew Lauren Productions; and Rob Rosenheck for Galisteo Media.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas