Memorial Will Be Held For Ira Gasman This Summer

May. 24, 2019  

Memorial Will Be Held For Ira Gasman This SummerA memorial service will be held on July 21 for Ira Gasman, who wrote the lyrics for THE LIFE on Broadway 20 years ago.

The memorial will be held at Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Sq. South, NYC. Doors open at 2:15pm. Music and remembrances start at 2:45pm.

Gasman died in October of 2018 at age 76.

Gasman was nominated for both Tony and Drama Desk Awards for his contributions to The Life, the 1997 Broadway musical that had its first production at off-Broadway's Westbeth Theatre seven years earlier.

Gasman's other credits include What's a Nice Country Like You Doing in a State Like This? (1985) and Radiant Baby, based on the life of artist Keith Haring, which was presented by The Public Theater in 2003 and received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Musical.

Gasman regularly wrote a column for The Sag Harbor Express, which serves the South Fork of Long Island.



