Melodia Women's Choir to Present GLOBAL ECHOES Concert in NYC

Melodia Women's Choir of NYC will present "Global Echoes," a live concert set for Sunday, April 26, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT at the historic Church of the Holy Apostles in New York City. This springtime musical event will present a diverse choral experience that bridges classical repertoire with global folk traditions.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Cynthia Powell, Melodia will showcase a thoughtfully curated program that highlights the unique expressive power of women's voices. From intimate, reflective compositions to rhythmic and playful arrangements, Global Echoes invites audiences on a journey through varied musical landscapes. Featured performers include Janet Sora Chung on piano and organ, supported by a string quartet, harp, and percussion ensemble.

Director and Conductor Cynthia Powell states, "With Global Echoes, we wanted to create a musical experience that feels like renewal itself - fresh, expansive, and full of possibility. This program moves across cultures and centuries, yet every piece speaks to something deeply human and immediate."

The concert program spans several cultural and stylistic traditions, incorporating works such as:

Umirzaya (Snowdrop) and Molitva (Prayer) by Elmir Nizamov (Republic of Tartastan)

Arrangements of folk classics like Dago Inang Sarge (Indonesia) and Sakura (Japan)

Choral favorites like Du bist die Ruh and The Parting Glass

Sacred selections including Canticle to the Spirit by Eleanor Daley and Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis by Jessica French And More!